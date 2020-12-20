Telit Communications : Extension of u-blox deadline under Rule 2.6(c) of the Code

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE") AND THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 17 December 2020 Telit Communications PLC Extension of u-blox deadline under Rule 2.6(c) of the Code On 20 November 2020, Telit Communications PLC ("Telit" or the "Company") announced that it had received a preliminary proposal from u-blox Holding AG, ("u-blox") regarding a possible all-share merger. In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, u-blox was required, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 18 December 2020, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for the Company, in which case the announcement would be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applied. Commercial discussions are ongoing with u-blox. In accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code, the Board of Telit has requested that the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Panel") extends the deadline for u-blox referred to above. Accordingly, an extension has been granted by the Panel and u-blox must, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 18 January 2021, either announce a firm intention to make an offer in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for the Company, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended further with the consent of the Panel, at the Company's request, in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code. There can be no certainty that any such merger with u-blox will occur nor as to the terms of any such offer, if made. A further announcement will be made when appropriate. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Telit is Eyal Shefer (Chief Financial Officer). For enquiries: Telit Communications PLC Tel: +44 20 3289 3831 Paolo Dal Pino, CEO Rothschild & Co (Lead Financial adviser) Tel: +44 20 7280 5000 Warner Mandel/Pietro Franchi FinnCap (Financial adviser, Nomad and Broker) Tel: +44 20 7220 0500 Henrik Persson/Giles Rolls/Charlie Beeson (corporate finance) Tim Redfern/Richard Chambers (corporate broking)

FinElk Tel: +44 20 7631 8618 Robin Haddrill/Cornelia Schnepf About Telit Communications PLC Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale. Notice related to financial advisers N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ("Rothschild & Co"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Telit and for no one else in connection with the subject matter of this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Telit for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the subject matter of this announcement. FinnCap Ltd ("FinnCap"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Telit and for no one else in connection with the subject matter of this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Telit for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the subject matter of this announcement. Disclosure requirements of the Code Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure. Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing. If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3. Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure. Rule 26.1 disclosure In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be available (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions) at www.Telit.com by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following the date of this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement. Additional Information This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. Any offer, if made, will be made solely by certain offer documentation which will contain the full terms and conditions of any offer, including details of how it may be accepted. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom and the availability of any offer to shareholders of Telit who are not resident in the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of relevant jurisdictions. Therefore any persons who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom or shareholders of Telit who are not resident in the United Kingdom will need to inform themselves about, and observe any applicable requirements.

