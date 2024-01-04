The company, however, did not disclose the number of American Depositary Shares to be issued or a timeline for the listing.
"There can be no assurance as to the occurrence, timing, pricing and/or completion of such an offering or listing," the company said.
No final decision has been made in respect of the Nasdaq listing, the company added.
Ordinary shares of the Melbourne-based oncology firm, which has a market value of A$3.07 billion ($2.06 billion), will remain listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.
($1 = 1.4921 Australian dollars)
