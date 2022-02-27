Telix Pharmaceuticals : Application for quotation of securities - TLX
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday February 28, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
TLX
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,272,882
28/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 7
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
616620369
1.3
ASX issuer code
TLX
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
28/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 7
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 7
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
TLXAE : OPTION EXPIRING 11-JUN-2022 EX 85C
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
TLX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
1,100,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
28/2/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
28/2/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Issue date
28/2/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 7
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
962,162
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.85000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
200,000 options with an exercise price of $0.85 each and an expiry date of 11 June 2022 (TLXO002) exercised for total consideration paid of $170,000 for the issue of 200,000 shares.
900,000 options with an exercise price of $0.85 each and an expiry date of 11 June 2022 (TLXO002) exercised via terms of cashless exercise provision for the issue of 762,162 shares.
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
TLXAG : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
TLX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
350,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
28/2/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
28/2/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:11:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Sales 2022
68,4 M
49,4 M
49,4 M
Net income 2022
-51,7 M
-37,3 M
-37,3 M
Net cash 2022
124 M
89,6 M
89,6 M
P/E ratio 2022
-30,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 600 M
1 156 M
1 156 M
EV / Sales 2022
21,6x
EV / Sales 2023
6,26x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Chart TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
5,19 AUD
Average target price
8,23 AUD
Spread / Average Target
58,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.