  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLX   AU000000TLX2

TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(TLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Telix Pharmaceuticals : Capital Raise Presentation

01/23/2022 | 05:14pm EST
only

Precision Oncology

See it. Treat it.

use

Capital raise presentation

January 2022

ersonal

Not for release on U.S. wire services

or distribution in the United States

Important notice and disclaimer

This Presentation contains summary information about Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited ACN 616 620 369 (Telix or

the Company) and its activities as at 24 January 2022] The information in this Presentation is of a general

nature

and does not purport to be complete or comprise all information which a shareholder or potential investor may

require in order to determine whether to deal in Telix shares. It should be read in conjunction with Telix's other

only

are

periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange, which

available at www.asx.com.au.

This Presentation includes information about Telix's institutional placement (Placement) of new, fully paid ordinary shares (Shares or New Shares) and share purchase plan (SPP), together, the Offer.

Not an offer

This Presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law, or any other law. This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction. In particular, this Presentation has been prepared f r release in Australia and is not for distribution or release in the United States. This Presentation does not

c nstitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States (or any other jurisdictions).

Restrictions

Any securities offered in connection with this Presentation have not been, and will not be, registered under the

U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (US Securities Act) or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction useof the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not

subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws. This Presentation may not be distributed in the United States, or any other jurisdiction, except in accordance with the legal requirements applicable in such jurisdiction. The distribution of this Presentation outside Australia may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this Presentation comes should observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may violate applicable securities laws. See section "International offer restrictions" for more information.

Not financial product advice

This Presentation does not constitute financial product, investment, legal, taxation or other advice or a recommendation to acquire Telix shares and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the

appropriateness of the available information, having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs ersonaland seek financial, legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. The Company is not licensed to provide

financial advice in respect of its shares.

Investment risk

An investment in Telix shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. Telix does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of its

shares.

Disclaimer

While the information in this Presentation has been prepared in good faith and with reasonable care, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness or correctness of the information,

pinions and conclusions contained in this Presentation. This Presentation is subject to change without notice. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix, the joint lead managers to the Placement (Joint Lead Managers) and each of their respective advisers, affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners, employees, agents or advisers (Extended Parties):

-expressly excludes and disclaims all liability for any direct or indirect loss arising from the use of this Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it, including without limitation, any liability from fault or negligence; and

-makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the fairness, currency, accuracy, reliability or

completeness of information, opinions, forward-looking statements and conclusions in this Presentation.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX)

Disclaimer (cntd)

No person is authorized to give any information or make any representation in relation to the Offer that is not included in this Presentation. Any information not contained in this Presentation may not be relied on as having been authorized by Telix. The Joint Lead Managers and their Extended Parties take no responsibility for any information in this Presentation, for any action taken by you and make no recommendation regarding the Placement nor any representations regarding this Presentation or the Offer. The Joint Lead Managers disclaim any fiduciary duty between them and the recipients of this Presentation.

You acknowledge and agree that allocations in the Placement are at the sole discretion of Telix and/or the Joint Lead Managers.

Past performance

Past performance information, including past share price performance, should not be relied upon as an indication of future performance.

Future performance

This Presentation contains certain references to forecasts, estimates, assumptions and other forward-looking statements and statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Telix. The words "likely", "expect", "aim", "should", "could", "may", "anticipate", "predict", "believe", "plan" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this Presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. This Presentation contains such statements, which are subject to risk factors associated with an investment in Telix. The Company believes that these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a range of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of Telix to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Presentation.

Financial data

All references to dollars ($) and cents are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated.

Market and industry data

This Presentation contains data relating to the industries, segments and markets in which the Company operates (Industry Data). Unless otherwise stated, this information has been prepared by Telix using both publicly available data and its own internally generated data. Telix's internally generated data is based on estimates and assumptions that the directors and management of the Company believe are reasonable. In addition to the Industry Data, the Presentation contains third party market data, estimates and projections. There is no assurance regarding the accuracy of such information and the third party information, and the Industry Data, has not been independently verified by Telix.

Withdrawal and cooling off rights

Telix reserves the right to withdraw or vary the timetable for the Offer without notice. Cooling off rights do not

apply to an investment in New Shares.

Joint Lead Managers

The Joint Lead Managers are acting as joint lead managers to the Placement, for which they expect to receive

fees. The Joint Lead Managers are acting for and providing advice to Telix in relation to the Placement and will

not be acting for Telix shareholders. Each Joint Lead Manager is acting as independent contractor on arm's

length terms and the engage of each Joint Lead Manager by Telix is not intended to create any agency or other

2

relationship between the Joint Lead Managers, Telix and Telix shareholders.

Contents

only

Executive summary

Offer details

Company and programs overview

use

Illuccix® imaging

Prostate cancer therapy

Renal cancer program

Rare diseases program

ersonal

Future value creation

Key risks

International selling restrictions

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX)

4

9

13

21

27

38

45

51

55

58

3

Executive summary

only

First commercial product

now approved in the US

use

Clear growth strategy to

unlock value in the pipeline

• US FDA approval received December 2021

• Commercial launch ready in US and AU from late Q1, 2022

• Additional global approvals expected in EU/UK and Canada

• Use Illuccix as a commercial launchpad

• Build a high-value diagnostics portfolio

• Deliver on commercial value of therapeutics

• Expand the pipeline

ersonal

$200M capital raise to advance diagnostic and therapeutic programs

• $175M placement + $25M share purchase plan

• Co-founderSell-Down of four million shares

Priced at $7.70 per share

To fund late-stage clinical programs & pipeline expansion

4

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX)

Financial snapshot

ASX: TLX

Market information (as of 19 January 2022)

only

$8.09

Share price

Market capitalisation

~$2.45B

Shares on issue

285M

Options on issue

~18M

use

$22M

Cash balance as of 31 December 2021

Top 5 shareholders (as of 5 January 2022)

ersonal

Dr. Christian Behrenbruch (CEO & co-founder) 8.7%

Dr. Andreas Kluge (co-founder)

8.7%

China Grand Pharma

7.3%

Fidelity (FIL)

5.7%

UV-CAP GMBH & CO KG

2.7%

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX)

Share price (12 months to 19 January 2022)

AUD

9.00

8.00

7.00

6.00

5.00

4.00

3.00

Mar 2021

May 2021

Jul 2021

Sept 2021

Nov 2021

Jan 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
