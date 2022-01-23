Telix Pharmaceuticals : Capital Raise Presentation

This Presentation contains summary information about Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited ACN 616 620 369 (Telix or

the Company) and its activities as at 24 January 2022] The information in this Presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete or comprise all information which a shareholder or potential investor may require in order to determine whether to deal in Telix shares. It should be read in conjunction with Telix's other only are periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange, which

available at www.asx.com.au.

This Presentation includes information about Telix's institutional placement (Placement) of new, fully paid ordinary shares (Shares or New Shares) and share purchase plan (SPP), together, the Offer.

Not an offer

This Presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law, or any other law. This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction. In particular, this Presentation has been prepared f r release in Australia and is not for distribution or release in the United States. This Presentation does not

c nstitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States (or any other jurisdictions).

Restrictions

Any securities offered in connection with this Presentation have not been, and will not be, registered under the

U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (US Securities Act) or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction useof the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not

subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws. This Presentation may not be distributed in the United States, or any other jurisdiction, except in accordance with the legal requirements applicable in such jurisdiction. The distribution of this Presentation outside Australia may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this Presentation comes should observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may violate applicable securities laws. See section "International offer restrictions" for more information.

Not financial product advice

This Presentation does not constitute financial product, investment, legal, taxation or other advice or a recommendation to acquire Telix shares and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the

appropriateness of the available information, having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs ersonaland seek financial, legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. The Company is not licensed to provide

financial advice in respect of its shares.

Investment risk

An investment in Telix shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. Telix does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of its

shares.

Disclaimer

While the information in this Presentation has been prepared in good faith and with reasonable care, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness or correctness of the information,

pinions and conclusions contained in this Presentation. This Presentation is subject to change without notice. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix, the joint lead managers to the Placement (Joint Lead Managers) and each of their respective advisers, affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners, employees, agents or advisers (Extended Parties):

-expressly excludes and disclaims all liability for any direct or indirect loss arising from the use of this Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it, including without limitation, any liability from fault or negligence; and

-makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the fairness, currency, accuracy, reliability or

completeness of information, opinions, forward-looking statements and conclusions in this Presentation.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX)