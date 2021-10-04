Log in
Telix Pharmaceuticals : Establishes Commercial Hub in Geneva, Switzerland

10/04/2021 | 03:18am EDT
MELBOURNE, Australia and GENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that it has established a new commercial hub in Geneva through its subsidiary, Telix Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland) GmbH.

The Company’s Geneva office will become a key locale for Telix’s commercial activities in the EMEA operating region, as well as being the legal entity responsible for commercialisation of Telix’s products in Switzerland.

Telix EMEA CEO Richard Valeix said, “As we rapidly transition to a commercial-stage company, we are continuing to invest in the European region and are establishing a highly experienced biopharma leadership team. Our commercial hub in Geneva will complement the already strong R&D, manufacturing and supply-chain focus of our Belgian team, which is renowned for its industry leading innovation and deep expertise in radiopharmaceutical development.”

Telix Group CEO Dr. Christian Behrenbruch added, “We see a highly motivated and accessible commercial talent pool in Switzerland, including deep radiopharmaceutical expertise. Switzerland is also a unique European jurisdiction that serves as a benchmark healthcare regulator for many other countries around the globe.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Switzerland, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead investigational product, Illuccix® (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. FDA,1 and is under priority evaluation by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).2 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for Illuccix® in the European Union3 and Canada.4 None of Telix’s products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

Telix Media Contact

Dr. Stewart Holmstrom
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
Director Corporate Communications
Email: stewart.holmstrom@telixpharma.com

_______________________________________________
1 ASX disclosure 24/11/20.
2 ASX disclosure 14/04/21.
3 ASX disclosure 1/05/20.
4 ASX disclosure 16/12/20.

 


