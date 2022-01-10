Log in
Telix Pharmaceuticals : Investor Presentation to JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/10/2022 | 05:58pm EST
onlyuseInvestor Presentation

JP Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference, January 2022

Precision Oncology See it. Treat it.

ersonal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this presentation is not intended to be an offer for subscription, invitation or recommendation with respect to shares of Telix onlyPharmaceuticals Limited ("Telix") in any jurisdiction, including the United States. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy

or completeness of the information contained in this document or opinions expressed in the course of this presentation. The information contained in this presentation is subject to change without notification.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements which can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "should", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe",

"estimate", "intend", "scheduled" or "continue" or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are subject to significant risks,

uncertainties, assumptions, contingencies and other factors (many of which are outside the control of, and unknown to Telix, and its directors, officers, employees,

useThere can be no assurance or guarantee that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. The data and results pertaining to clinical subjects used in this presentation are illustrative of medical conditions and outcomes associated with potential applications of Telix's product pipeline. Actual results from clinical trials may vary from those shown.

agents or associates), which may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from any future result so performed, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Telix's lead product, Illuccix® (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for Illuccix in the European Union and Canada. With the exception of Illuccix in the US and Australia and Scintimun®, none of Telix's products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

Full prescribing information for Illuccix can be found at http://illuccixhcp.com/s/illuccix-prescribing-information.pdf

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX)

2

ersonal

An established global leader in radiopharmaceuticals

Extensive portfolio of diagnostic and

only

therapeutic assets with compelling

FDA

approval for TLX591-CDx (Illuccix®)2

clinical data

12,150 patient doses in past 12 months1

use

18 active clinical studies (8 indications)3

ersonal

Leading supply chain and

distribution network

80 countries in the Telix distribution network

11 countries with a manufacturing footprint

1.

Clinical trial doses and magisterial / compassionate use of TLX591-CDx. 12 months from Q4 2020

3. Includes partnered investigator-led studies.

2. United States Food and Drug Administration - ASX 20/12/21

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX)

3

Our strategy: See It. Treat it.

Personalised, precision medicine

Targeted radiation delivery

Systemically administered

onlyuse

Unique cancer cell

signature (target)

ersonal

Radioactive

isotope

Targeting agent

(a small molecule or antibody)

binds selectively to a

cancer cell

1. Positron emission tomography

2. Courtesy of Ammar Chaudhry MD, City of Hope, Duarte CA, USA.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX)

Imaging

PET1 scanner TLX591-CDx2

(Prostate cancer)

68Ga, 89Zr (diagnostic isotopes)

Enables PET images of cancer

TherapyTLX591

(Prostate cancer)

177Lu, 131I, 225Ac

(therapeutic isotopes)

Enables precise radiation delivery to the cancer

4

Telix is driving the integration of nuclear medicine and medical oncology with more
targeted and personalised therapy and patient-friendlydosing regimens

Radiation has never been more important in cancer care

Underpinned by the shift from radiation "in a box" to radiation "in a shot"

The evolution from external-beam radiation to

From a 'box'

To a 'shot'

only

systematically-deliveredand targeted radiation is

transforming the role of radiation in cancer care

• Synergy between imaging and therapy

• Broad cancer utility

use

• Potential to enhance existing drug

classes (androgens, taxanes etc.)

• A vitally important "primer" for

immuno-oncology

• A future cornerstone modality for

ersonal

gene/cell therapy conditioning

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 22:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
