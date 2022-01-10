Telix Pharmaceuticals : Investor Presentation to JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Disclaimer

The information contained in this presentation is not intended to be an offer for subscription, invitation or recommendation with respect to shares of Telix onlyPharmaceuticals Limited ("Telix") in any jurisdiction, including the United States. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy

or completeness of the information contained in this document or opinions expressed in the course of this presentation. The information contained in this presentation is subject to change without notification.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements which can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "should", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe",

"estimate", "intend", "scheduled" or "continue" or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are subject to significant risks,

uncertainties, assumptions, contingencies and other factors (many of which are outside the control of, and unknown to Telix, and its directors, officers, employees,

useThere can be no assurance or guarantee that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. The data and results pertaining to clinical subjects used in this presentation are illustrative of medical conditions and outcomes associated with potential applications of Telix's product pipeline. Actual results from clinical trials may vary from those shown.

agents or associates), which may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from any future result so performed, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Telix's lead product, Illuccix® (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for Illuccix in the European Union and Canada. With the exception of Illuccix in the US and Australia and Scintimun®, none of Telix's products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

Full prescribing information for Illuccix can be found at http://illuccixhcp.com/s/illuccix-prescribing-information.pdf