Telix Pharmaceuticals : Proposed issue of securities - TLX

01/23/2022 | 05:14pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

24/1/2022

The Proposed issue is:

An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

TLX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,246,753

+Record date

21/1/2022

Offer closing date

11/2/2022

+Issue date

16/2/2022

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

TLX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

22,727,273

Proposed +issue date

28/1/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

85616620369

1.3

ASX issuer code

TLX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan

Part 4A - Conditions

4A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

TLX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this

+security include an offer of

attaching +securities?

No

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

TLX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued

if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted

3,246,753

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum

number of +securities being received or a minimum amount

being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?

No

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum

number of +securities being received or a maximum amount

being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?

No

Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for

a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

Please enter the minimum acceptance value

$ 1,000

Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer

for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

Please enter the maximum acceptance value

$ 30,000

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value

Application Amount and Number of New Shares

$1,000

= 130 new shares

$2,500

= 325 new shares

$5,000

= 650 new shares

only

$10,000

= 1,299 new shares

$15,000

= 1,949 new shares

$20,000

= 2,598 new shares

$25,000

= 3,247 new shares

$30,000

= 3,897 new shares

Offer price details

Has the offer price been determined?

Yes

In what currency will the offer

What is the offer price per

be made?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 7.70000

Oversubscription & Scale back details

personal

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

TLX may in its discretion undertake a scale-back to the extent and in the manner it sees fit, at its

complete discretion. If a scale-back produces a fractional number of New Shares when applied to a

parcel, the number of New Shares allotted will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of New

Shares. If there is a scale-back, the difference between the application monies received from and the

number of New Shares allocated to multiplied by the Offer Price will be refunded.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

Yes

Part 4C - Timetable

For

4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan

24/1/2022

4C.2 +Record date

21/1/2022

4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors

31/1/2022

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
