Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a radiopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR) to treat cancer. In MTR therapy, a radionuclide is attached to a targeting agent such as a small molecule or antibody. This targeting agent specifically binds to tumors and delivers a radioactive payload in a selective way. The radioactive payload can either be diagnostic (for imaging) or therapeutic, or both. The Company's lead programs include TLX591-CDx (Illuccix) / TLX591 for diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, TLX250-CDx/TLX250 for diagnosis and treatment of renal (kidney) cancer, TLX101-CDx / TLX101 for diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer), and TLX66-CDx (Scintimun) / TLX66 for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases.