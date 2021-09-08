Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Telkom SA SOC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKG   ZAE000044897

TELKOM SA SOC LIMITED

(TKG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/07
39.43 ZAR   -0.81%
05:36aS.Africa's Telkom calls for 'fair and transparent' new spectrum auction rules
RE
09/07TELKOM SOC : S.Africa's telecoms regulator halts spectrum licensing auction
RE
08/04Telkom Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Africa's Telkom calls for 'fair and transparent' new spectrum auction rules

09/08/2021 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom on Wednesday called on regulator ICASA to create new spectrum licensing auction rules that were "fair and transparent", after the watchdog consented to a court order declaring the previous process flawed.

The country's third biggest telecom company had asked a court to prevent the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) from auctioning new 3G, 4G and 5G spectrum licences, claiming the terms of the auction were unfair.

ICASA said on Tuesday it would consent to the order at a hearing scheduled for Sept. 15, after failing to reach a settlement with Telkom and others including broadcaster eMedia Holdings and no. 2 operator MTN, which had pursued separate cases.

The failure of ICASA and the companies to reach common ground was another blow to South Africa's much-awaited spectrum auction, which has been high on government's agenda to usher in a digital revolution and create thousands of jobs.

The auction has already been delayed by over a decade, forcing companies to rely on older spectrum to offer high speed 4G connectivity to subscribers.

"We now call upon ICASA, the Minister and the industry at large to cooperate in making sure that a proper fresh start is embarked upon, that is fair and transparent, which will lead all of the current market structure flaws to be adequately addressed," Telkom Chief Executive Sipho Maseko said in a statement.

The regulator's decision to back down on spectrum auction litigation was an acknowledgement that the process was "irredeemably flawed", Telkom said.

MTN said it was reviewing ICASA's statement.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the ministry continues to engage with the mobile operators and other relevant parties to find an amicable solution. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.08% 523.73 Delayed Quote.0.07%
EMEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 2.8 End-of-day quote.-25.93%
MTN GROUP LIMITED -1.37% 128 End-of-day quote.112.66%
TELKOM SA SOC LIMITED -0.81% 39.43 End-of-day quote.28.39%
All news about TELKOM SA SOC LIMITED
05:36aS.Africa's Telkom calls for 'fair and transparent' new spectrum auction rules
RE
09/07TELKOM SOC : S.Africa's telecoms regulator halts spectrum licensing auction
RE
08/04Telkom Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/04South Africa's Telkom appoints insider Serame Taukobong as CEO designate
RE
07/23Sipho Maseko to Step Down as Executive Director of Telkom SA SOC Limited on 3..
CI
07/23Sipho Maseko to Step Down as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Telkom SA S..
CI
07/01Telkom SA SOC Limited Announces Changes to the Board of Directors
CI
06/17TELKOM SOC : Media Statement - Committee Chairperson Extends Condolences to the ..
AQ
06/11TELKOM SOC : S.African telecoms watchdog says likely to reach settlement with tw..
RE
05/24Telkom Sa Soc Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 44 707 M 3 126 M 3 126 M
Net income 2022 2 791 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2022 10 024 M 701 M 701 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 521 M 1 361 M 1 365 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 12 039
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart TELKOM SA SOC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Telkom SA SOC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELKOM SA SOC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 39,43 ZAR
Average target price 53,31 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sipho Nkosinathi Maseko Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dirk Johannes Reyneke Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Matthews Sello Moloko Chairman
Althon Beukes Group Chief Information Officer
Deon Jeftha Fredericks Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELKOM SA SOC LIMITED28.39%1 361
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.65%226 961
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.22.64%147 210
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.88%130 247
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.62%106 334
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.79%100 609