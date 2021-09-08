S.Africa's Telkom calls for 'fair and transparent' new spectrum auction rules

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom
on Wednesday called on regulator ICASA to create new
spectrum licensing auction rules that were "fair and
transparent", after the watchdog consented to a court order
declaring the previous process flawed.
The country's third biggest telecom company had asked a
court to prevent the Independent Communications Authority of
South Africa (ICASA) from auctioning new 3G, 4G and 5G spectrum
licences, claiming the terms of the auction were unfair.
ICASA said on Tuesday it would consent to the order at a
hearing scheduled for Sept. 15, after failing to reach a
settlement with Telkom and others including broadcaster eMedia
Holdings and no. 2 operator MTN, which had
pursued separate cases.
The failure of ICASA and the companies to reach common
ground was another blow to South Africa's much-awaited spectrum
auction, which has been high on government's agenda to usher in
a digital revolution and create thousands of jobs.
The auction has already been delayed by over a decade,
forcing companies to rely on older spectrum to offer high speed
4G connectivity to subscribers.
"We now call upon ICASA, the Minister and the industry at
large to cooperate in making sure that a proper fresh start is
embarked upon, that is fair and transparent, which will lead all
of the current market structure flaws to be adequately
addressed," Telkom Chief Executive Sipho Maseko said in a
statement.
The regulator's decision to back down on spectrum auction
litigation was an acknowledgement that the process was
"irredeemably flawed", Telkom said.
MTN said it was reviewing ICASA's statement.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies,
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the ministry continues to engage with
the mobile operators and other relevant parties to find an
amicable solution.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Promit Mukherjee and
Jan Harvey)