Telkom SOC : Dealing in securities by the Telkom SA SOC Limited Forfeitable Share Plan

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE TELKOM SA SOC LIMITED FORFEITABLE SHARE PLAN
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements, Telkom advises that it has been informed of the following dealing in its shares:
Purchaser:
Telkom SA SOC Limited Forfeitable Share Plan ("the Plan") (through Rossal No
65 (Pty) Ltd)
Company:
Telkom
Class of securities:
Ordinary shares
Nature of transaction:
Purchase of shares (on market)
Details of transaction:
Purchase of shares in terms of the Plan to satisfy the obligations of the Plan
Clearance to deal:
Yes
Date of transaction:
01 July 2022
Number of securities:
227 311
Average price per security:
R37.3628
Highest price per security:
R37.98
Lowest price per security:
R36.45
Value of transaction:
R8 492 975.43
Centurion
06 July 2022
Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
