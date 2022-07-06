Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Telkom SA SOC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKG   ZAE000044897

TELKOM SA SOC LIMITED

(TKG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
35.47 ZAR   -1.47%
04:54aTELKOM SOC : Dealing in securities by the Telkom SA SOC Limited Forfeitable Share Plan
PU
06/30Court Confirms That Employers May Be Able To Claim Damages From An Employee's Pension Fund
AQ
06/27TELKOM SOC : Dealing in securities by the Telkom SA SOC Limited Forfeitable Share Plan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telkom SOC : Dealing in securities by the Telkom SA SOC Limited Forfeitable Share Plan

07/06/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Telkom SA SOC Limited

Registration number (1991/005476/30)

JSE Share Code: TKG

JSE Bond Code: BITEL

ISIN: ZAE000044897

("Telkom" or "the Group")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE TELKOM SA SOC LIMITED FORFEITABLE SHARE PLAN

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements, Telkom advises that it has been informed of the following dealing in its shares:

Purchaser:

Telkom SA SOC Limited Forfeitable Share Plan ("the Plan") (through Rossal No

65 (Pty) Ltd)

Company:

Telkom

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction:

Purchase of shares (on market)

Details of transaction:

Purchase of shares in terms of the Plan to satisfy the obligations of the Plan

Clearance to deal:

Yes

Date of transaction:

01 July 2022

Number of securities:

227 311

Average price per security:

R37.3628

Highest price per security:

R37.98

Lowest price per security:

R36.45

Value of transaction:

R8 492 975.43

Centurion

06 July 2022

Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
