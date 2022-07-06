Telkom SOC : Dealing in securities by the Telkom SA SOC Limited Forfeitable Share Plan

Telkom SA SOC Limited

Registration number (1991/005476/30)

JSE Share Code: TKG

JSE Bond Code: BITEL

ISIN: ZAE000044897

("Telkom" or "the Group")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE TELKOM SA SOC LIMITED FORFEITABLE SHARE PLAN

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements, Telkom advises that it has been informed of the following dealing in its shares:

Purchaser: Telkom SA SOC Limited Forfeitable Share Plan ("the Plan") (through Rossal No 65 (Pty) Ltd) Company: Telkom Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: Purchase of shares (on market) Details of transaction: Purchase of shares in terms of the Plan to satisfy the obligations of the Plan Clearance to deal: Yes Date of transaction: 01 July 2022 Number of securities: 227 311 Average price per security: R37.3628 Highest price per security: R37.98 Lowest price per security: R36.45 Value of transaction: R8 492 975.43

Centurion

06 July 2022

Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited