Telkom SOC : Interest payment notifications

Telkom SA SOC Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1991/005476/30)
JSE Bond Code: BITEL
JSE Share Code: TKG
ISIN: ZAE000044897
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:
|
Bond code:
|
TL23
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000146382
|
Coupon rate:
|
5.907%
|
Interest period:
|
07 March 2022 to 05 June 2022
|
Interest amount due:
|
R8 718 408.33
|
Payment date:
|
06 June 2022
|
Date convention:
|
Following business day
|
Bond code:
|
TL30
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000159823
|
Coupon rate:
|
5.718%
|
Interest period:
|
10 March 2022 to 09 June 2022
|
Interest amount due:
|
R12 639 756.49
|
Payment date:
|
10 June 2022
|
Date convention:
|
Following business day
|
Bond code:
|
TL31
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000159831
|
Coupon rate:
|
5.928%
|
Interest period:
|
10 March 2022 to 09 June 2022
|
Interest amount due:
|
R9 308 746.52
|
Payment date:
|
10 June 2022
|
Date convention:
|
Following business day
01 June 2022
Debt Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
Disclaimer
Telkom SA SOC Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:31:01 UTC.