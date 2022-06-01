Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Telkom SA SOC Limited
  News
  Summary
    TKG   ZAE000044897

TELKOM SA SOC LIMITED

(TKG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-30
46.48 ZAR   +1.44%
03:33aTELKOM SOC : Interest payment notifications
PU
04/28TELKOM SOC : Dealing in securities by prescribed officer
PU
04/26Telkom SA SOC Limited Appoints Sung Hyuck Yoon as Non-Executive Director to the Board of Directors with Effect from 01 May 2022
CI
Telkom SOC : Interest payment notifications

06/01/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Telkom SA SOC Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1991/005476/30)

JSE Bond Code: BITEL

JSE Share Code: TKG

ISIN: ZAE000044897

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:

Bond code:

TL23

ISIN:

ZAG000146382

Coupon rate:

5.907%

Interest period:

07 March 2022 to 05 June 2022

Interest amount due:

R8 718 408.33

Payment date:

06 June 2022

Date convention:

Following business day

Bond code:

TL30

ISIN:

ZAG000159823

Coupon rate:

5.718%

Interest period:

10 March 2022 to 09 June 2022

Interest amount due:

R12 639 756.49

Payment date:

10 June 2022

Date convention:

Following business day

Bond code:

TL31

ISIN:

ZAG000159831

Coupon rate:

5.928%

Interest period:

10 March 2022 to 09 June 2022

Interest amount due:

R9 308 746.52

Payment date:

10 June 2022

Date convention:

Following business day

01 June 2022

Debt Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
