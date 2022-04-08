Telkom reaches settlement with S.African regulator on spectrum auction

JOHANNESBURG, April 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom SA
has reached an out-of-court settlement with the
country's telecoms regulator, ICASA, it said on Friday, bringing
an end to the legal wrangling over the licensing of high-demand
spectrum.
At issue is a radio frequency spectrum auction that South
Africa completed on March 17. The auction collected 14.4 billion
rand or nearly a billion dollars ($967.49 million) from the six
bidders taking part, authorities said. But the assignment of the
auction's results was uncertain given Telkom's court battle.
The litigation had cast doubt over the auction process that
had been delayed for years due to similar lawsuits as the risk
of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
(ICASA) being ordered by the court to restart the auction again
was high.
The settlement is a victory for a sector that had waited 17
years for new spectrum to be released on a permanent basis to
allow mobile operators to expand 4G capacity and roll out new 5G
technology.
As part of the settlement, ICASA said in a separate
statement it will commence with the licensing of the unsold 800
MHz spectrum band that was not sold in last month's auction and
any other spectrum that is presently available for licensing.
In the licensing process of this spectrum, ICASA will
consider the imbalances in this band and the impact of the
outcome of the auction on competition in the mobile market, it
added. ICASA intends to conclude this licensing process by the
end of March 2023.
Furthermore, ICASA will conduct an inquiry into the
existence of a secondary market for spectrum and the inquiry
will include the assessment of whether there is a need for
regulatory intervention, ICASA added.
The main contention points of Telkom, the country's
third-biggest mobile operator, included the process ICASA
planned to auction the spectrum, done in March, arguing the
process favoured big mobile operators and was anti-competitive.
Telkom Group CEO Serame Taukobong said the settlement
addresses the main complaints that led Telkom to take its case
to court, adding it had agreed to withdraw the court application
and that each party will pay its own legal costs.
Telkom added that the agreement gives challenger operators
like itself further opportunity to acquire sub-1 GHz spectrum,
crucial in providing better internet services in underserved and
rural areas and better indoor coverage spectrum, to compete with
established players.
($1 = 14.6561 rand)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg and Radhika
Anilkumar in Bengaluru
Editing by Devika Syamnath and Matthew Lewis)