JOHANNESBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - Telkom, South Africa's third-biggest telecom company, said on Tuesday its headline earnings jumped 201% in the full-year to March, driven by continued demand for its next-generation technologies and cost-optimisation initiatives.

Telkom, in which the government has a majority stake, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) soared to 376 cents in the year ended March 31, up from 124.8 cents.

The operator also said it will be in a position to pay dividends in the near term, with its financial year 2025 targeted as the first year-end to consider paying a dividend.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)