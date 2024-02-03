Telkonet, Inc. is a provider of the EcoSmart and Rhapsody Platforms of intelligent automation solutions designed to optimize energy efficiency and analytics in support of the emerging Internet of Things (IoT). Its EcoSmart Platform consists of EcoSmart Product Suite, EcoCentral, and EcoCare. Its EcoSmart Product Suite includes thermostats, sensors, switches, and outlets, which provide monitoring, management, and reporting over individual and grouped energy consumption throughout building environments. Its EcoCentral is a cloud-based dashboard that provides visualization and remote management services. Its EcoCare offers professional support and maintenance services, including engineering, analytics, reporting, software and hardware updates. The Rhapsody Platform focuses on utilizing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth low energy (BLE) for mobile application-based setup and configuration. Its platforms are deployed primarily in the hospitality, educational, governmental and other commercial markets.