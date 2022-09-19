Tellurian Announces Withdrawal of Public Offering of Senior Secured Notes

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) today announced that, due to uncertain conditions in the high-yield market, it has withdrawn its proposed public offering of units consisting of 11.25% senior secured notes due 2027 and warrants to purchase shares of Tellurian common stock.

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing and trading, and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the NYSE American under the symbol “TELL.”

