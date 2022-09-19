Advanced search
TELLURIAN INC.

(TELL)
2022-09-19
3.900 USD   -1.27%
Tellurian Announces Withdrawal of Public Offering of Senior Secured Notes
AQ
05:26pTellurian Announces Withdrawal of Public Offering of Senior Secured Notes
BU
09/12TELLURIAN INC. /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Tellurian Announces Withdrawal of Public Offering of Senior Secured Notes

09/19/2022
Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) today announced that, due to uncertain conditions in the high-yield market, it has withdrawn its proposed public offering of units consisting of 11.25% senior secured notes due 2027 and warrants to purchase shares of Tellurian common stock.

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing and trading, and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the NYSE American under the symbol “TELL.”

CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Tellurian urges you to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements made in this press release and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the SEC for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Tellurian undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance occurring after the date of this press release or currently unknown facts or conditions or the occurrence of unanticipated events. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 387 M - -
Net income 2022 -102 M - -
Net cash 2022 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -43,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 246 M 2 246 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,45x
EV / Sales 2023 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 86,1%
Technical analysis trends TELLURIAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,95 $
Average target price 5,93 $
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octávio M.C Simoes President & Chief Executive Officer
L. Kian Granmayeh Director-Special Projects
Charif Souki Director
Dillon J. Ferguson Independent Director
Brooke A. Peterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELLURIAN INC.28.25%2 246
CONOCOPHILLIPS56.73%144 018
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.72%71 175
CNOOC LIMITED25.53%61 150
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.79%60 408
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION122.18%59 835