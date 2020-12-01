Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tellurian Inc.    TELL

TELLURIAN INC.

(TELL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tellurian CEO Meg Gentle leaving firm, Octavio Simoes named successor

12/01/2020 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas developer Tellurian Inc said Monday its President and Chief Executive Meg Gentle will leave the company and be replaced by Octavio Simoes, its executive vice president of LNG marketing and business development.

In what has been a tough year for the LNG industry due to coronavirus demand destruction, Tellurian did not say why Gentle, who had been with Tellurian since August 2016, was leaving. Gentle was not immediately available for comment.

Tellurian shares were up about 8%, putting the stock on track for its highest close since June.

Gentle owned about 11.83 million shares, or roughly 3.6%, of Tellurian's stock in August, making her the fifth biggest shareholder behind Total SE (13.6%), Charif Souki (8.7%), the Souki Family 2016 Trust (7.9%) and Martin Houston (6.1%), according to data from Refinitiv. Souki and Houston founded Tellurian.

Tellurian is one of several LNG developers that have delayed making a final investment decision (FID) to build export plants because it is tough to find customers in a world with low natural gas prices.

Analysts at Cowen & Co noted Tellurian's CEO change, which also included adding Jean Abiteboul to the board, gives the company additional personnel that have relationships with potential counterparties at a time when limited in-person interactions is hindering deal making and customers are still required for project sanction.

Simoes was previously with Sempra Energy. Abiteboul is president of GIIGNL, the Paris-based International Group of LNG Importers, and previously worked at Cheniere Energy Inc and Engie SA.

At the start of 2020, a dozen or so North American developers, including Tellurian, said they planned to make FIDs by the end of the year. But only Sempra's Costa Azul in Mexico moved forward this year.

Tellurian was targeting a mid-2021 FID to build the $16.8 billion first phase of its Driftwood project in Louisiana, allowing it to produce first LNG in 2024.

North American developers have said they plan to make FIDs on 16 projects in 2021. Analysts, however, expect only a handful could actually go forward next year.

Cowen said it was unlikely Tellurian would make a FID in 2021.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. -0.26% 38 Delayed Quote.-4.30%
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. -0.35% 56.395 Delayed Quote.-3.75%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.98% 12.84 Real-time Quote.28.07%
ENGIE 1.13% 12.51 Real-time Quote.-14.10%
SEMPRA ENERGY 0.96% 128.57 Delayed Quote.-15.84%
TELLURIAN INC. 10.07% 1.64 Delayed Quote.-79.53%
TOTAL SE 1.41% 36.33 Real-time Quote.-27.19%
All news about TELLURIAN INC.
12:19pTellurian CEO Meg Gentle leaving firm, Octavio Simoes named successor
RE
11/30TELLURIAN : says CEO Meg Gentle leaving firm, names Octavio Simoes as successor
RE
11/30TELLURIAN INC. /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/30TELLURIAN : Appoints Veteran CEO and Adds Industry Experts to Board of Directors
BU
11/20OVINTIV : Names Meg A. Gentle to Board of Directors
AQ
11/12India's Petronet has no plans to invest in LNG developers
RE
11/09TELLURIAN : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
11/06TELLURIAN : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
11/06TELLURIAN INC. /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
11/06TELLURIAN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -174 M - -
Net Debt 2020 50,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 492 M 492 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales 2021 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart TELLURIAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Tellurian Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELLURIAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,37 $
Last Close Price 1,49 $
Spread / Highest target 605%
Spread / Average Target 126%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meg A. Gentle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charif Souki Executive Chairman
R. Keith Teague Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
L. Kian Granmayeh Chief Financial Officer
Martin Joseph Houston Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELLURIAN INC.-79.53%492
CNOOC LIMITED-37.27%46 822
CONOCOPHILLIPS-39.17%42 248
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-29.45%28 517
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-44.03%27 349
ECOPETROL S.A.-37.22%24 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ