Tellurian : Corporate Presentation - May 2023

The information in this presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "initial," "intend," "may," "model," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward- looking statements in this presentation relate to, among other things, the benefits of the proposed integrated structure for Driftwood, Driftwood financing matters, capital structures, future development, costs, margins, cash flow, production, returns, wells, drilling and other development activities, inventory life, commodity prices and demand (including the relationship between domestic and international gas/LNG prices), funding of current and future phases, liquefaction capacity additions, construction of LNG projects, Driftwood capacity, future demand and supply affecting LNG and general energy markets, future transactions and other aspects of our business and our prospects and those of other industry participants.
Our forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference in this presentation. Many of the forward-looking statements in this presentation relate to events or developments anticipated to occur numerous years in the future, which increases the likelihood that actual results will differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements.
A full notice to proceed with construction of the Driftwood Project is subject to the completion of financing arrangements that may not be completed within the time frame expected or at all.
The financial information included on slides 10, 11,12,13,14 and 19 is meant for illustrative purposes only and does not purport to show estimates of actual future financial performance. The information on those slides assumes the completion of certain acquisition, financing and other transactions. Such transactions may not be completed on the assumed terms or at all. Actual commodity prices may vary materially from the commodity prices assumed for the purposes of the illustrative financial performance information.
The forward-looking statements made in or in connection with this presentation speak only as of the date hereof. Although we may from time to time voluntarily update our prior forward-looking statements, we disclaim any commitment to do so except as required by securities laws.
2
Artist rendition
The world is critically short natural gas
Demand for energy is projected to grow over 50% in the next 25 years as world population continues to grow and people strive to prosper.
Global LNG demand has grown ~7% annually over the last five years, with limited capacity additions on the horizon.
Sources:
BP Statistical Review, BP World Energy Outlook, Wood Mackenzie, IEA.
Note:
Tellurian's integrated model creates a physical hedge from upstream operations for Driftwood's natural gas purchases.
Tellurian's integrated model aims to connect low-cost U.S. gas with the global market
Tellurian will be the first integrated global gas pure-play in the U.S. with access to low-cost domestic resource and infrastructure.
3
Tellurian executive summary
Driftwood LNG progress continues with multiple milestones met in 1Q23
1
Executed binding LOI for $1bn in financing; to date, invested or received commitments for $2bn of project costs
Received FERC approval of Driftwood Line 200 & 300, a more cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly option
TELL upstream: forecasted 2023 average production of 180-190 MMcf/d
2
3
Global gas market volatility showing impact of multi-year underinvestment in LNG
Nearly all global capacity under construction (~135 mtpa) is required to backfill Russian piped gas to Europe
Ratio of TTF to Henry Hub gas near all-time high levels - helping to catalyze for further LNG investment
Global CO2 emissions and global coal consumption estimated to have reached all-time highs in 2022(1)
Driftwood Phase I is well underway with Bechtel having commenced construction in April 2022
Extended limited notice to proceed with Bechtel in 2023, continuing project work from 2022
Cleared all Phase I critical areas, drove ~30% of Phase I piles and poured Plant 1 compressor foundations
The advanced site work de-risks the project and provides acceleration options upon full notice to proceed
Economic momentum for U.S. LNG to fulfill global gas needs continues to grow
4
Integrated LNG production model allows for margins to expand to offset increased development costs
Driftwood is best placed among U.S. projects due to site, timeline, capacity and construction progress
Driftwood Phase I open capacity allows for strategic investors to directly invest in low-cost U.S. LNG at the project level
Source:
Tellurian analysis.
Note:
(1) IEA World Energy Outlook 2022.
4
Tellurian: fully integrated, pure-play LNG
Low-cost,integrated business model: upstream gas production in Haynesville(1), pipeline and LNG terminal in SW Louisiana
Pure-play,global gas producer: monetizing U.S. domestic gas production into premium global gas markets; integration provides cost certainty of supply
Bechtel EPC execution: best-in-class LNG execution; lump sum turnkey with ~30% of overall engineering complete
All critical permits secured: all FERC and DOE permits secured for Driftwood LNG terminal and pipeline
Proven management track record: Tellurian team has originated and executed ~79% of U.S. LNG capacity development and ~33% of global LNG capacity development across four continents
Critical role in energy transition: significant ESG benefits andend-to-endemissions control from owning upstream
Haynesville
Gas production
Gillis
Driftwood Pipeline
Driftwood LNG
Houston
Note:
(1) Tellurian's integrated model creates a physical hedge from upstream operations for Driftwood's natural gas purchases.