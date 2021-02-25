Log in
Tellurian Inc.

TELLURIAN INC.

(TELL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/24 04:00:00 pm
3.33 USD   -5.93%
03:52aTELLURIAN : Environmental, Safety, Social, and Governance Policy
PU
03:52aTELLURIAN : Health, Safety and Environment Policy
PU
03:50aTELLURIAN : Indigenous Peoples Policy
PU
Tellurian : Environmental, Safety, Social, and Governance Policy

02/25/2021
Environmental, Safety, Social, and Governance Policy

Tellurian Inc. ("Tellurian" or the "Company") is committed to developing a sustainable business that embraces health, safety, the environment, and ethics in our actions and decision-making. We believe in behaving responsibly, and we actively demonstrate our commitment to environmental, safety, social, and governance ("ESSG") principles to our employees and other stakeholders. Adherence to ESSG goals is critical to reducing the risks inherent in our business activities and building sustainable and successful operations.

The purpose of this Policy is to ensure that Tellurian employees understand and are aware of Tellurian's commitments to ESSG goals and work to integrate those goals throughout our business, including our strategy, policies, practices, procedures, and business decisions. The ESSG Policy applies to all Tellurian employees.

  • Tellurian's ESSG Policy is built on our core values of integrity, accountability, respect, and building trust through teamwork.Tellurian employees are expected to adhere to the highest standards of professional behavior and to conduct business in a manner consistent with the Tellurian Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.

  • Tellurian's ESSG Policy includes multiple elements that Company employees are expected to evaluate and monitor including, but not limited to, the following:

    • o Environmental topics, including those related to greenhouse gas emissions, air quality, water management, biodiversity, and incident management;

    • o Safety topics including health and safety management, identifying safety risks and accident prevention;

    • o Social topics, including those related to community and employee relations; and

    • o Corporate governance topics, including those related to risk assessment, risk management, corporate compliance, change management, and sustainability.

  • Tellurian personnel will consider ESSG-related risks and opportunities. ESSG elements should be reviewed as they relate to policies, procedures, business strategies, and initiatives.

  • Tellurian is committed to provide relevant personnel with an appropriate level of support, assistance, and training.

  • Tellurian will disclose meaningful and appropriate ESSG-related information with respect to our operations and will encourage dialogue on ESSG topics with our stakeholders.

  • Tellurian will periodically review its ESSG Policy for updates and opportunities for progress. We will evaluate our ESSG Policy for effectiveness and implementation on a regular basis to provide information related to continuous improvement.

Environmental, Safety, Social, and

Rev. No. 0

Governance Policy

Tellurian Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
