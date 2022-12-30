Tellurian : Explanatory Note - Form 8-K

The Biden Administration has communicated its intention to address climate change and has issued Executive Orders with respect to certain governmental actions related to climate change. In the future, the EPA may promulgate additional regulations for sources of GHG emissions that could affect the oil and gas sector, and Congress or states may enact new GHG legislation, either of which could impose emission limits on the Driftwood Project or related pipelines or require the Driftwood Project or related pipelines to implement additional pollution control technologies, pay fees related to GHG emissions or implement mitigation measures. The scope and effects of any new laws or regulations are difficult to predict, and the impact of such laws or regulations on the Driftwood Project or related pipelines cannot be predicted at this time.

Coastal Zone Management Act. Certain aspects of the Driftwood terminal are subject to the requirements of the CZMA. The CZMA is administered by the states (in Louisiana, by the Department of Natural Resources). This program is implemented to ensure that impacts to coastal areas are consistent with the intent of the CZMA to manage the coastal areas. Certain facilities that are part of the Driftwood Project obtained permits for construction and operation in coastal areas pursuant to the requirements of the CZMA.

Clean Water Act. The Driftwood Project and related pipelines are subject to the CWA and analogous state and local laws. The CWA and analogous state and local laws regulate discharges of pollutants to waters of the United States or waters of the state, including discharges of wastewater and storm water runoff and discharges of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States, as well as spill prevention, control and countermeasure requirements. Permits must be obtained prior to discharging pollutants into state and federal waters or dredging or filling wetland and coastal areas. The CWA is administered by the EPA, the USACE and by the states. Additionally, the siting and construction of the Driftwood terminal and Driftwood pipeline will impact jurisdictional wetlands, which would require appropriate federal, state and/or local permits and approval prior to impacting such wetlands. The authorizing agency may impose significant direct or indirect mitigation costs to compensate for regulated impacts to wetlands. Although the CWA permits required for construction and operation of the Driftwood terminal and Driftwood pipeline have been obtained, other CWA permits may be required in connection with our projects that are under development and our future projects. The approval timeframe may also be longer than expected and could potentially affect project schedules.

In April 2020, the EPA and the USACE finalized a rule revising and narrowing the definition of "waters of the United States" and replacing prior rules defining the same issued in 1986 and 2015 (the "2020 Rule"). On August 30, 2021, the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona vacated and remanded the 2020 Rule and in June 2021, the EPA and the Department of the Army announced their intention to initiate a new rulemaking process to restore the pre-2015 definition of "waters of the United States" informed by decisions of the Supreme Court of the United States. The proposed rule was published on December 7, 2021 and the comment period closed on February 7, 2022. In addition, in January 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States granted certiorari in a case, Sackett v. EPA, that could further impact this rulemaking process and the ultimate rule. Changes in the definition of "waters of the United States" are not likely to affect the permits already obtained for the Driftwood terminal and Driftwood pipeline, but further regulatory changes or any judicial decisions could affect other elements of the Driftwood terminal and Driftwood pipeline or other related pipelines in ways that cannot be predicted at this time.

Federal laws including the CWA require certain owners or operators of facilities that store or otherwise handle oil and produced water to prepare and implement spill prevention, control, countermeasure and response plans addressing the possible discharge of oil into surface waters. The Oil Pollution Act of 1990 ("OPA") subjects owners and operators of facilities to strict and joint and several liability for all containment and cleanup costs and certain other damages arising from oil spills, including the government's response costs. Spills subject to the OPA may result in varying civil and criminal penalties and liabilities. The Driftwood Project incorporates appropriate equipment and operational measures to reduce the potential for spills of oil and establish protocols for responding to spills, but oil spills remain an operational risk that could adversely affect our operations and result in additional costs or fines or penalties.

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. The federal RCRA and comparable state requirements govern the generation, handling and disposal of solid and hazardous wastes and require corrective action for releases into the environment. In the event such wastes are generated or used in connection with our facilities, we will be subject to regulatory requirements affecting the handling, transportation, treatment, storage and disposal of such wastes and could be required to perform corrective action measures to clean up releases of such wastes. The EPA and certain environmental groups entered into an agreement pursuant to which the EPA was required to propose, no later than March 2019, a rulemaking for revision of certain regulations pertaining to oil and natural gas wastes or sign a determination that revision of the regulations is not necessary. In April 2019, the EPA determined that revision of the regulations is not necessary. Information comprising the EPA's review and the decision is contained in a document entitled "Management of Exploration, Development and Production Wastes: Factors Informing a Decision on the Need for Regulatory Action." The EPA indicated that it would continue to work with states and other organizations to identify areas for continued improvement and to address emerging issues