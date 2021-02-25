Tellurian : Health, Safety and Environment Policy

Health, Safety and Environment Policy

This Policy defines our commitments to our employees, contractors, partners, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. We strive to prevent injury, ill health, damage to the environment and to deliver these commitments within our Tellurian Inc. operations.

We will operate in a manner:

 To protect the health and safety of employees performing the work;

 To comply with environmental requirements and use resources efficiently; and

 To support our contractors in the protection of their people, assets and operations.

We will achieve this by:

 Ensuring leaders at all levels of the organization understand and deliver on the commitments of this Policy;

 Clearly defining our HSE accountabilities and responsibilities;

 Integrating HSE into all aspects of our business utilizing a robust management system to continually improve and communicate our performance;

 Ensuring significant risks are systematically identified, understood and managed;

 Including our workforce in identifying HSE risks, and using the hierarchy of controls to mitigate them;

 Understanding and complying with legal, industry and other external stakeholder requirements;

 Training employees to capably and safely perform their work without harm to the environment; and

 Working with our partners, regulators, neighbors and other stakeholders to promote continuous improvement in our industry.

Tellurian Inc. will regularly monitor the application of these commitments to provide assurance that we are delivering continuous improvement.

Octàvio Simões

President and Chief Executive Officer Tellurian Inc.

TIMS/TEL/HSE/POL/SE08

HSE Policy

Rev. No. 2