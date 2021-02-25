Tellurian : Indigenous Peoples Policy

Indigenous Peoples Policy

Tellurian Inc. ("Tellurian" or the "Company") recognizes Indigenous Peoples as important stakeholders with legal and constitutional rights. We respect the diversity of culture and unique history of Indigenous Peoples and understand Indigenous peoples may have lands near or directly impacted by our projects. Tellurian is committed to open and respectful engagement with Indigenous Peoples to develop positive long-term relationships consistent with our Indigenous Peoples Policy. The Indigenous Peoples Policy applies to all Tellurian employees.

We will operate in a manner:

 To engage with Indigenous Peoples in mutually beneficial relationships that support the Company's business and its environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") goals; and

 By conducting business with Indigenous People consistent with the Tellurian Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.

We will achieve this by:

 Engage in good-faith and transparent communications with affected communities

 Identify opportunities to strengthen communities through support of youth, education, culture, and employment

 Identifying organizations that may have a collective in the land and resources associated with our activities. Respecting that separate organizational and governance structures often exist to adjudicate those dealings. These organizations will be approached in the spirit of collaboration and openness to find mutually agreeable outcomes.

 When consulting with Indigenous Peoples, Tellurian personnel will engage in a proactive and timely manner to assure that the interests of Indigenous Peoples are identified and potential impacts resulting from our activities are understood early in the business development process.

 Tellurian will regularly review the Indigenous Peoples Policy for updates with the goal to promote clear and consistent application of the policy across all business operations.

