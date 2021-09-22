Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tellurian Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TELL   US87968A1043

TELLURIAN INC.

(TELL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tellurian : names James D. Bennett to Board of Directors (Form 8-K)

09/22/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tellurian names James D. Bennett to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Texas - (BUSINESS WIRE) September 22, 2021 -- Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NASDAQ: TELL) today named energy and financial industry veteran James D. Bennett as a new independent Board member. Mr. Bennett is the former President and CEO of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) and previously served as a Managing Director first at GSO Capital Partners and then at White Deer Energy. He is a current board member and Executive Chairman of Tapstone Energy Inc.

Executive Chairman Charif Souki said, "Tellurian adds both upstream and investment bench strength to our already robust Board with the addition of James. He brings over 30 years of experience which will be invaluable as we focus on enhancing our Haynesville upstream position."

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing and trading, and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "TELL".

For more information, please visit www.tellurianinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TellurianLNG

CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "initial," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "proposed," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein relate to, among other things, the capacity, timing, and other aspects of the Driftwood project and the development of Tellurian's upstream position. These statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include the matters discussed in Item 1A of Part I of the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Tellurian for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by Tellurian with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on February 24, 2021, and other Tellurian filings with the SEC, all of which are incorporated by reference herein. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak as of the date of this release. Although Tellurian may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by securities laws.

Contact

Media: Investors:
Joi Lecznar Matt Phillips
EVP Public and Government Affairs Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone +1.832.962.4044 Phone +1.832.320.9331
joi.lecznar@tellurianinc.com matthew.phillips@tellurianinc.com

1201 Louisiana Street Suite 3100 | Houston, TX 77002 | TEL + 1 832 962 4000 | www.tellurianinc.com

Disclaimer

Tellurian Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 20:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELLURIAN INC.
04:32pTELLURIAN : names James D. Bennett to Board of Directors (Form 8-K)
PU
04:26pTELLURIAN INC. /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
04:08pTELLURIAN : Names James D. Bennett to Board of Directors
BU
09/01Energy Stocks Move Up Ahead of Wednesday's Opening Bell
MT
08/26TELLURIAN : Prices 8.25% Senior Notes Offering
MT
08/26TELLURIAN : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes
BU
08/06TELLURIAN : Closes Common Share Offering With Proceeds of $100.7 Million
MT
08/06TELLURIAN INC. /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
08/06TELLURIAN : Closes Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
08/05Tellurian to Seek Assets Acquisition
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELLURIAN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 75,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -83,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 483 M 1 483 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales 2022 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart TELLURIAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Tellurian Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELLURIAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,15 $
Average target price 5,28 $
Spread / Average Target 67,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octávio M.C Simoes President & Chief Executive Officer
L. Kian Granmayeh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charif Souki Executive Chairman
R. Keith Teague Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel A. Belhumeur Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELLURIAN INC.146.09%1 483
CONOCOPHILLIPS48.36%79 448
CNOOC LIMITED8.64%44 719
EOG RESOURCES, INC.44.80%42 160
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED36.12%38 549
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY31.14%36 094