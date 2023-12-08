Tellurian Inc. is engaged in building a global natural gas business. The Company is engaged in developing and operating a portfolio of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility (the Driftwood terminal), an associated pipeline, other related pipelines, and upstream natural gas assets. The Company's segments include Upstream segment, Midstream segment, Marketing & Trading segment. The Upstream segment is organized and operates to produce, gather, and deliver natural gas and to acquire and develop natural gas assets. The Midstream segment is organized to develop, construct, and operate LNG terminals and pipelines. The Marketing & Trading segment is organized and operates to purchase and sell natural gas produced primarily by the Upstream segment, market the Driftwood terminal's LNG production capacity and trade LNG.