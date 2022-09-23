Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tellurian Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TELL   US87968A1043

TELLURIAN INC.

(TELL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:16 2022-09-23 pm EDT
2.390 USD   -13.72%
02:17pTellurian updates financing process for Driftwood LNG
BU
12:30pTellurian says Driftwood LNG deals with Shell, Vitol scrapped
RE
11:52aTellurian Says LNG Deals With Shell, Vitol Terminated; Shares Slump
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tellurian updates financing process for Driftwood LNG

09/23/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) announced today that it has updated its Driftwood LNG financing strategy to prioritize securing equity partners. Part of this strategy includes introducing flexibility in its liquefied natural gas portfolio with the termination of two current sales and purchase agreements.

President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “The potential corporate and strategic partners we are seeking may want liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes that they can sell globally and now we have some capacity to offer that option. We have made good progress on our construction plan and will continue funding that with our cash and operating cash flow.”

Simões added, “What has not changed for Tellurian is that we are an operating natural gas producer with revenue from our gas sales. Last quarter we produced nine billion cubic feet of natural gas and had over $61 million in sales, and since then we have closed the EnSight acquisition. Currently we have 11 natural gas wells in various stages of completion and therefore expect a significant increase in production and sales next quarter. In addition, we will add to our value when our fully permitted Driftwood LNG project is completed, and we can reach the global markets with LNG sales at global prices.”

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing and trading, and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the NYSE American under the symbol “TELL”.

For more information, please visit www.tellurianinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TellurianLNG

CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “initial,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein relate to, among other things, the capacity, timing, and other aspects of the Driftwood LNG project, the construction and financing of the project, and cash flows, production, sales, profitability and asset values. These statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include the matters discussed in Item 1A of Part I of the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Tellurian for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by Tellurian with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on February 23, 2022, and other Tellurian filings with the SEC, all of which are incorporated by reference herein. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak as of the date of this release. Although Tellurian may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by securities laws.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TELLURIAN INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 387 M - -
Net income 2022 -102 M - -
Net cash 2022 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 575 M 1 575 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
EV / Sales 2023 9,74x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart TELLURIAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Tellurian Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TELLURIAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,77 $
Average target price 5,93 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octávio M.C Simoes President & Chief Executive Officer
L. Kian Granmayeh Director-Special Projects
Charif Souki Director
Dillon J. Ferguson Independent Director
Brooke A. Peterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELLURIAN INC.-10.06%1 575
CONOCOPHILLIPS52.48%140 110
EOG RESOURCES, INC.33.23%69 358
CNOOC LIMITED27.27%61 991
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION113.45%57 484
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED28.23%56 928