Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2024) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (FSE: 3D0A) ("Telo" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that results of the development, validation and implementation of its machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) modules, used in its TeloView myeloma diagnostic tests, were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 annual meeting that took place in Chicago, USA between May 30-June 4, 2024.

The presented results described the validation and release of Telo's proprietary tool, CellSelect-Pro™, that was developed using machine learning and AI platforms, to facilitate high throughput processing of samples while enhancing consistency and accuracy. The tool will favorably impact the sample processing turn-around-time (TAT) with potential cost savings of 20-25% versus manual cell selection in our TeloView myeloma diagnostic tests.

The innovative, proprietary algorithm was developed to identify, quantify and process myeloma plasma cells found in the patients' samples being tested. Over 5,000 myeloma positive and negative cells were used to train the AI algorithm, which was validated by processing over 20 myeloma patients' samples. CellSelect-Pro achieved accuracy of >90% and percision of >80% in the conducted validation. The tool was successfully implemented into Telo's testing workflows.

The primary clinical application for CellSelect-Pro is Telo's flagship product for smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) patients, TeloViewSMM, offered now in the USA through the Company's SMART program (Smoldering Multiple myeloma Assessment of Risk for Transformation). CellSelect-Pro was also implemented in the workflow of Telo's active MRD (Minimal Residual Disease) clinical trial for treated multiple myeloma patients, conducted in collaboration with the McGill University, Montreal, Canada.

Telo recently announced a major publication of its key SMM clinical study, "Three-dimensional telomere profiling predicts risk of progression in smoldering multiple myeloma," in the American Journal of Hematology. The article describes the significant results achieved with Telo's prognostic test for smouldering multiple myeloma (TeloViewSMM). The article is now available online on the Journal website at http://doi.org/10.1002/ajh.27364.

Sherif Louis, Telo's President & CTO commented, "We are very proud to introduce CellSelect-Pro to our Advisors, Collaborators and Partners at ASCO; and were encouraged by the level of interest and positive response at our booth in ASCO from some of the leading institutions in treating myeloma. The validation and implementation of this AI based tool is another milestone demonstrating the viability and readiness of TeloView technology for commercialization and partnerships with Pharma and Diagnostics industry leaders".

About ASCO

The American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. and the Association for Clinical Oncology are committed to the principle that knowledge conquers cancer and represent nearly 45,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer. Through research, education, and promotion of high quality, equitable patient care, ASCO works to conquer cancer and create a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. The ASCO annual meeting is considered one of the top clinical international meetings focused on clinical management of cancers and attracts more than 35,000 attendees every year.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a challenging and potentially deadly blood cancer that involves plasma cells, a type of blood cell that helps to fight infection. It is the second most common blood cancer with an incidence of 35,000 new cases every year in the US, and ~180,000 patients receiving treatment at any given time. The introduction of next-generation therapies (including targeted treatments) has increased the median survival rate to over 5 years, but MM is still considered incurable. Two asymptomatic precursors, Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance ("MGUS") and SMM generally precede the progression to classic symptomatic MM. While MGUS carries a steady risk of progression of 1% per year, SMM is more heterogenous with nearly 40% of patients progressing in the first 5 years, 15% in the next 5 years, reaching the same low risk as MGUS after 10 years. To date, identifying patients who will more rapidly progress to MM remains an important clinical need. MM treatment includes various combinations of drugs with a cost as high as $150,000 per year per patient. As most patients will develop resistance to treatment and relapse within a median of 2 years, identifying them proactively remains another important clinical need. Notably, the total addressable market for both MM assays is over 750,000 tests per year in the US.

About TELO

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and predictive/prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TeloView-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

