    TELO   CA87975M2085

TELO GENOMICS CORP.

(TELO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:22 2022-07-13 pm EDT
0.3500 CAD   -12.50%
05/31Telo Genomics Corp. Completes the Validation of Suite of Proprietary Automation Tools
05/26TELO GENOMICS : Interim Financials
Telo Genomics : Q3 - 2022

07/13/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Telo Genomics Corp.

For the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)

1

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

Telo Genomics Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at March 31,

As at June 30,

Note

2022

2021

Assets

$

$

Current assets

Cash

3,162,895

3,636,502

Amounts receivable

57,695

96,730

Prepaid expenses

63,604

27,536

3,284,194

3,760,768

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

6

18,623

62,075

Intangible asset

7

16,371

16,371

34,994

78,446

Total assets

3,319,188

3,839,214

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

47,566

113,656

Long-term loan

8

40,000

40,000

Total liabilities

87,566

153,656

Equity

Share capital

9

19,105,745

18,234,410

Contributed surplus

9

5,758,721

5,638,139

Deficit

(21,632,841)

(20,186,991)

Total equity

3,231,6242

3,685,558

Total liabilities and equity

3,319,188

3,839,214

Approved on behalf of the board of directors

/s/ Dr. Sabine Mai

/s/ Hugh Rogers

Director

Director

Going concern (Note 4)

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Telo Genomics Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three

For the three

For the nine

For the nine

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

$

$

$

$

General and administrative

10,12

242,455

156,759

727,695

368,607

Research and development

10,11

272,528

152,849

729,528

413,183

(514,983)

(309,608)

(1,457,223)

(781,790)

Other (expenses) income:

Gain on write-off of accounts

11

61,007

payable

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(514,983)

(309,608)

(1,457,223)

(720,783)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common

shares used in computing basic

and diluted loss per share

59,424,433

49,670,377

58,407,568

45,424,295

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Telo Genomics Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Number of

Share

Contributed

Deficit

Total

Shares

capital

Surplus

$

$

$

$

Balance, June 30, 2021

55,542,893

18,234,410

5,638,139

(20,186,991)

3,685,558

Private placement:

Gross proceeds

390,000

195,000

-

-

195,000

Finders fees - cash

-

(13,650)

-

-

(13,650)

Finders fees - warrants

-

(5,312)

5,312

-

-

Other share issuance costs

-

(3,011)

-

-

(3,011)

Warrant exercises

3,491,540

698,308

-

-

698,308

Share-based compensation

-

-

126,643

-

126,643

Expired options

-

-

(11,373)

11,373

-

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,457,223)

(1,457,223)

Balance, March 31, 2022

59,424,433

19,105,745

5,758,721

(21,632,841)

3,231,624

Number of

Share

Contributed

Deficit

Total

Shares

capital

Surplus

$

$

$

$

Balance June 30, 2020

41,285,553

14,326,422

5,565,860

(19,117,028)

775,254

Warrant exercises

9,815,960

1,874,432

-

-

1,874,432

Option exercises

50,000

7,500

7,500

Share issuance costs

-

(47,093)

(47,093)

Debt settlement

100,000

25,000

25,000

Share-based compensation

48,958

48,958

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(720,783)

(720,783)

Balance, March 31, 2021

51,251,513

16,186,261

5,614,818

(19,837,811)

1,963,268

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.



Disclaimer

Telo Genomics Corp. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
