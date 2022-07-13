Telo Genomics : Q3 - 2022

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Telo Genomics Corp.
For the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
1
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
2
Telo Genomics Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at March 31,
As at June 30,
Note
2022
2021
Assets
$
$
Current assets
Cash
3,162,895
3,636,502
Amounts receivable
57,695
96,730
Prepaid expenses
63,604
27,536
3,284,194
3,760,768
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
6
18,623
62,075
Intangible asset
7
16,371
16,371
34,994
78,446
Total assets
3,319,188
3,839,214
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
47,566
113,656
Long-term loan
8
40,000
40,000
Total liabilities
87,566
153,656
Equity
Share capital
9
19,105,745
18,234,410
Contributed surplus
9
5,758,721
5,638,139
Deficit
(21,632,841)
(20,186,991)
Total equity
3,231,6242
3,685,558
Total liabilities and equity
3,319,188
3,839,214
Approved on behalf of the board of directors
/s/ Dr. Sabine Mai
/s/ Hugh Rogers
Director
Director
Going concern (Note 4)
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Telo Genomics Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the three
For the three
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
$
$
$
$
General and administrative
10,12
242,455
156,759
727,695
368,607
Research and development
10,11
272,528
152,849
729,528
413,183
(514,983)
(309,608)
(1,457,223)
(781,790)
Other (expenses) income:
Gain on write-off of accounts
11
61,007
payable
Net loss and comprehensive loss
(514,983)
(309,608)
(1,457,223)
(720,783)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common
shares used in computing basic
and diluted loss per share
59,424,433
49,670,377
58,407,568
45,424,295
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Telo Genomics Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Number of
Share
Contributed
Deficit
Total
Shares
capital
Surplus
$
$
$
$
Balance, June 30, 2021
55,542,893
18,234,410
5,638,139
(20,186,991)
3,685,558
Private placement:
Gross proceeds
390,000
195,000
-
-
195,000
Finders fees - cash
-
(13,650)
-
-
(13,650)
Finders fees - warrants
-
(5,312)
5,312
-
-
Other share issuance costs
-
(3,011)
-
-
(3,011)
Warrant exercises
3,491,540
698,308
-
-
698,308
Share-based compensation
-
-
126,643
-
126,643
Expired options
-
-
(11,373)
11,373
-
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,457,223)
(1,457,223)
Balance, March 31, 2022
59,424,433
19,105,745
5,758,721
(21,632,841)
3,231,624
Number of
Share
Contributed
Deficit
Total
Shares
capital
Surplus
$
$
$
$
Balance June 30, 2020
41,285,553
14,326,422
5,565,860
(19,117,028)
775,254
Warrant exercises
9,815,960
1,874,432
-
-
1,874,432
Option exercises
50,000
7,500
7,500
Share issuance costs
-
(47,093)
(47,093)
Debt settlement
100,000
25,000
25,000
Share-based compensation
48,958
48,958
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(720,783)
(720,783)
Balance, March 31, 2021
51,251,513
16,186,261
5,614,818
(19,837,811)
1,963,268
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.