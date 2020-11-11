Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Telos Corp       

TELOS CORP
SummaryNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telos Corporation Announces Launch of IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 09:47am EST

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation (“Telos” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 12,352,942 primary shares of its common stock. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,852,941 shares of common stock from the Company. Telos intends to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market, under the ticker symbol “TLS.”

B. Riley Securities, BMO Capital Markets, and Needham & Company are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering. Colliers Securities LLC, D.A. Davidson & Co., Northland Capital Markets, Wedbush Securities, and MKM Partners will serve as co-managers for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: B. Riley Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209; telephone: (703) 312-9580, or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

Media:
Kim Hughes
The Blueshirt Group
kim@blueshirtgroup.com

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TELOS CORP
09:47aTELOS CORPORATION : Announces Launch of IPO
AQ
09:47aTelos Corporation Announces Launch of IPO
GL
10/27TELOS : Announces Successful Consent Solicitation and Common Stockholder Vote
AQ
10/27Telos Announces Successful Consent Solicitation and Common Stockholder Vote
GL
10/27TELOS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Stat..
AQ
10/13TELOS : Survey Finds Compliance Activities and Fines Cost Organizations Nearly $..
AQ
10/13Survey Finds Compliance Activities and Fines Cost Organizations Nearly $4M pe..
GL
10/06TELOS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
10/01TELOS : Ghost Now Available in AWS Marketplace
AQ
10/01Telos Ghost Now Available in AWS Marketplace
GL
More news
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Wood Chairman, President & CEO
Edward L. Williams Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Michele Nakazawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hugh Barrett Vice President-Technical Solutions
David C. Borland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELOS CORP0
VISA INC.13.19%453 253
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED5.04%333 751
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.70.77%214 841
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.9.03%23 050
AVAST PLC0.57%6 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group