Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Telos Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLS

TELOS CORPORATION

(TLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Charlotte Douglas International Airport Selects Telos to Process Background Checks for Aviation Workers

04/20/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASHBURN, Va., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that the City of Charlotte has contracted with Telos to provide Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-approved Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) services for processing worker background checks at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

Telos’ DAC services improve data integrity, increase the efficiency of credentialing operations and reduce costs. DAC services enable submissions of workers’ biographic and biometric data to conduct background checks for individuals working in secure areas of U.S. commercial airports.

“The DAC services deployment at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is notable for its integration with CLT’s Identity Management System, enabling efficient biographic and biometric transmissions,” said Dawn E. Lucini, vice president of aviation security, Telos. “We have streamlined the TSA-required aviation worker background check process, while upholding the high security and customer service standards at CLT.”

As an encrypted, web-based solution, Telos’ DAC services meet TSA and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requirements for handling personally identifiable information and biometrics. The modular design supports each airport’s and air carrier’s needs, and users can perform multiple functions on one platform.

“Telos is the recognized leader in assuring the identities of aviation workers with advanced biometric and enrollment solutions, evidenced by the growing roster of airports and airlines – 90 and counting – that currently use Telos DAC services,” said Lucini. “We are pleased to support the City of Charlotte and its world-class airport in their efforts to provide excellence in credentialing and vetting services, all while reducing costs and providing superior customer care and flexibility.”

In February 2021, Telos also added Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) to their customer list. FAT is the primary commercial airport serving the San Joaquin Valley and three national parks: Yosemite, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon.  

For more information about Telos Designated Aviation Channeling services, visit: www.aviationchanneling.com.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. 

Media:
Mia Wilcox
Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
wilcox@merrittgrp.com         
(610) 564-6773

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TELOS CORPORATION
06:05aCharlotte Douglas International Airport Selects Telos to Process Background C..
GL
04/13Telos' Xacta Expands Availability to Microsoft Azure across all U.S. Governme..
GL
04/09NEL  : Partners With John Wood Group To Develop Global Hydrogen Projects
MT
04/07TELOS CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
04/06Telos Corporation Completes Follow-On Offering
GL
04/02TELOS CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/01SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Carried Higher By Surging Chipmakers
MT
04/01SECTOR UPDATE : Technology Stocks Advancing in Afternoon Trade
MT
04/01Wall Street Set for Gains as Traders Digest Biden's Infrastructure Plan
MT
04/01TELOS  : Prices Stock Offering at $33 Each; Shares Fall Pre-Bell
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 288 M - -
Net income 2021 25,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 89,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 248 M 2 248 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,32x
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 785
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart TELOS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Telos Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELOS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 44,14 $
Last Close Price 34,13 $
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John B. Wood Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michele Nakazawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hugh Barrett Vice President-Technical Solutions
Edward L. Williams Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
David C. Borland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELOS CORPORATION3.49%2 248
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.23%1 951 473
ADOBE INC.3.21%247 413
ORACLE CORPORATION22.04%227 078
SAP SE8.23%164 656
SEA LIMITED25.60%127 983
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ