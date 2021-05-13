Log in
    TLS   US87969B1011

TELOS CORPORATION

(TLS)
Telos Corporation Awarded $35 Million U.S. Army Contract for Systems on Korean Peninsula

05/13/2021
ASHBURN, Va., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced today that it was awarded a five-year contract valued at approximately $35 million by the Army Contracting Command.

Telos will provide all necessary program management, design, engineering and implementation of systems to include inside and outside plant, voice, voice over internet protocol, communication systems, as well as wireless and communications infrastructure support. This effort also includes configuration management, cybersecurity, logistics and asset management.

“The relocation and realignment effort is critical to U.S. military operations on the Korean peninsula,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “There is no greater honor than to support our men and women who bring peace and stability to this vital region of the world.”

For more information about Telos’ network management and defense offerings, visit: https://www.telos.com/offerings/network-management-defense.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. 

Media:
Mia Wilcox
media@telos.com
(610) 564-6773

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 288 M - -
Net income 2021 25,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 81,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 043 M 2 043 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,61x
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 785
Free-Float 61,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 44,14 $
Last Close Price 31,02 $
Spread / Highest target 61,2%
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,9%
NameTitle
John B. Wood Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michele Nakazawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hugh Barrett Vice President-Technical Solutions
Edward L. Williams Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
David C. Borland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELOS CORPORATION-5.94%2 043
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.71%1 800 046
ADOBE INC.-5.60%226 285
ORACLE CORPORATION20.10%221 311
SAP SE4.98%160 354
SEA LIMITED7.22%110 891