Telos Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021

ASHBURN, Va., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What: Telos Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, March 25, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 540-1172

International: (409) 217-8402 Conference ID: 5429529 Webcast: https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

