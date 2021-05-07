Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Telos Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLS   US87969B1017

TELOS CORPORATION

(TLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Telos Corporation to Participate in 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

05/07/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
ASHBURN, Va., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that John B. Wood, CEO and Michele Nakazawa, CFO will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 19, 2021.

Event Details:

16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

To register for the conference and to schedule a meeting with Telos, contact your representative at Needham & Company. The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived for replay on Telos’ investor relations website at https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. 

Media:
Mia Wilcox
media@telos.com
(610) 564-6773

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com
(415) 269-2645


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
