The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Telos Corporation (TLS) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Telos Corporation (“Telos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 15, 2021, Telos announced that its TSA PreCheck contract would be delayed to 2022 and its multi-billion dollar contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services was pushed back after full year 2022. As a result, the Company reduced its guidance to expect between $240 million and $245 million revenue, down from a prior range of $283 million to $295 million.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $6.84, or 28%, to close at $17.54 per share on November 15, 2021.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Telos securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208006258/en/