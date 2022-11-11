Advanced search
    TLS   US87969B1017

TELOS CORPORATION

(TLS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
4.470 USD   +28.08%
06:10aNorth American Morning Briefing: Fed Hopes, China -3-
DJ
11/10BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Telos to $4 From $9, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
11/10B. Riley Cuts Telos' PT to $4.50 From $13, Notes Reduced 2022 Guidance, 'Surprisingly Weak' Initial 2023 Revenue Outlook; Keeps Buy Rating
MT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Telos Corporation (TLS) on Behalf of Investors

11/11/2022 | 05:42pm EST
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Telos Corporation (“Telos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLS) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you still hold Telos shares and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 -51,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 235 M 235 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 849
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart TELOS CORPORATION
Telos Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TELOS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,49 $
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John B. Wood Executive Chairman
G. Mark Bendza Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hugh Barrett Vice President-Technical Solutions
Malcolm Cooke Chief Information Technology Officer
David C. Borland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELOS CORPORATION-77.37%235
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.9.33%16 395
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-36.13%7 055
KNOWBE4, INC.7.28%4 333
DARKTRACE PLC-10.11%2 889
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-44.59%2 835