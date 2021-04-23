Telson Negotiates Escorfin Loan Restructure

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2021) - Telson Mining Corporation (TSXV: TSN) (OTC Pink: SOHFF) (FSE: TSGN) ("Telson" or the "Company") announces that as part of its debt restructuring initiative it has finalized terms on the first of several of its loan agreements to be restructured.

Telson will be restructuring debt owed to Estrategica Corporativa en Finanzas, S.A.P.I de C.V. ("Escorfin") that was originally issued under a Mexican Peso line of credit agreement dated July 22, 2016. As previously disclosed Telson was not able to meet its contractual repayment obligations to Escorfin and therefore, is in default on the line of credit balance in the equivalent amount of approximately USD $3,100,000, (MXP $64,701,921) including principal and interest. The debt is proposed to be restructured by converting the Mexican Peso balance into USD $ at current exchange rates. New restructured terms include interest at 10% per annum, with a 36-month term of repayment and a 12-month grace period on both principal and interest. In consideration of the loan restructuring of this debt, the Company has agreed to issue to Escorfin, 500,000 bonus shares and 1,500,000 bonus warrants, with each bonus warrant exercisable within a period of four years at a price of C$0.475, the closing price of Telson shares on April 22, 2021.

The issuance of the bonus shares and bonus warrants is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The control person of Escorfin is Mr. Guzman, a director of the Company. Accordingly, the proposed issuance of bonus shares and warrants is a related party transaction. Under MI 61-101, the Company is exempt from valuation requirements by virtue of being listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and exempt from minority shareholder approval requirements by virtue of section 5.7(e) of MI 61-101, as the loan restructure is designed to improve the financial position of the Company.

About Telson Mining Corporation

Telson Mining Corporation is a Canadian based mining company with two 100% owned Mexican gold, silver, and base metal mining projects.

Telson's Tahuehueto mining project is in north-western Durango State, Mexico where construction has been advanced to an estimated 60% of completion. Upon closing of the recently announced US$25 million funding package, Telson will have funding available to finish construction of its 1,000 tonne per day processing facility and related mine infrastructure to initiate production of gold, silver, lead, and zinc in concentrates at Tahuehueto. The Company is targeting initial production by end of 2021 and ramping up to full production capacity during Q1 2022.

Campo Morado is an operating polymetallic base metal mine with mining and milling equipment currently producing at an average of 2,150 tonnes per day and is currently estimated to be Mexico's 6th largest zinc producer.

Visit: www.telsonmining.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Ralph Shearing"

Ralph Shearing, P. Geol,

CEO, President and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decisions and Forward-Looking Statements

It should be noted that Telson declared commercial production at Campo Morado prior to completing a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, readers should be cautioned that Telson's production decision has been made without a comprehensive feasibility study of established reserves such that there is greater risk and uncertainty as to future economic results from the Campo Morado mine and a higher technical risk of failure than would be the case if a feasibility study were completed and relied upon to make a production decision. Telson has completed a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") mining study on the Campo Morado mine that provides a conceptual life of mine plan and a preliminary economic analysis based on the previously identified mineral resources (see News Release dated November 8, 2017 and April 4,2018).

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding the planned recommencement of mining operations at Campo Morado; and other possible events, conditions or financial performance that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company's properties, such as production rates and increases; success of exploration, development and bulk sample processing activities, and timing for processing at its own mineral processing facility on the Tahuehueto project site. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified using words and phrases such as "plans," "expects," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Campo Morado Mine and the Tahuehueto Project can be achieved; that recommencement of operations at Campo Morado will proceed as planned; the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions, and operations. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Telson Mining Corporation, please contact:

Glen Sandwell

Corporate Communications Manager

ir@telsonmining.com

Tel: +1 (604) 684-8071

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81575