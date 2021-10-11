General Announcement::Telstra 2021 Annual General Meeting presentations

CHAIRMAN & CEO SPEECH NOTES

TELSTRA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

12 OCTOBER 2021

JOHN MULLEN - CHAIRMAN

SLIDE: JOHN MULLEN - CHAIRMAN

Good morning ladies and gentlemen.

My name is John Mullen and it is my pleasure to welcome you this morning to Telstra's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

I would like to start by thanking you all for your continued support and investment in Telstra at a time when COVID continues to have a profound effect on our lives, our society and the economy.

All of us have been impacted in one way or another and I hope you and your families are in good health, good spirits, and are remaining safe through the challenges of this unprecedented pandemic.

We would have preferred today's meeting to have been in-person but, with travel for all of us virtually impossible, we think connecting online is the best solution at a time when few things are far from normal.

With a quorum present it is my pleasure to formally declare today's meeting open.

A Notice of Meeting was distributed earlier which set out the business and resolutions to be considered today and I propose to take that Notice as read.

There are a number of items of business on today's agenda and all of them are shown on the screen now.

SLIDE: ITEMS OF BUSINESS

Voting on items 3 to 5 will be conducted by poll and that poll is now open.

Instructions on how to participate in the poll were distributed earlier and assistance is available at any time, should you need it.

SLIDE: BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Joining us from various locations across Australia and around the world are all of my fellow Board members, your CEO Andy Penn, CFO Vicki Brady and the senior management team.

Current directors Roy Chestnutt and Niek Jan van Damme are also both standing for re-election today and you will hear from them a little later this morning.

Also joining us online is Andrew Price from our auditors Ernst and Young. I'm sure Andrew would be happy to answer any questions you may have on the conduct of the audit, or on the auditor's report itself.

SLIDE: 2021

I don't think there can be any debate that this has been another tumultuous year, a year of lockdowns, restrictions and great uncertainty