General Announcement::Telstra 2021 Annual General Meeting presentations

Another source of organisational pride for us this year has been the way the company has responded to the challenge of COVID. Throughout this very difficult period we have continued to provide a range of support measures for our people, including paid pandemic leave, wellbeing support, and COVIDSafe workplaces.
In India and the Philippines, where the pandemic has been particularly devastating, we have provided accommodation for workers, and assistance with medical expenses and vaccinations.
We've also provided $28 million in COVID relief packages for our customers and brought forward $500 million of capex from the second half of financial year 21 into the first half to help the nation's economic response.
As the pandemic and its impacts have evolved, so has our response.
When COVID first hit we were one of the first to move our 25,000 plus team members to work from home, the first to offer paid pandemic leave and we kept the more vulnerable members of our frontline teams out of harm's way by moving them into suitable alternative roles.
We have also continued to lead in flexible working and have taken the concept to the next level by giving individuals choice with where, when and how they work. And more recently we've been doing our bit to encourage our people and our customers to get vaccinated - to keep ourselves and others safe and to get us on a pathway out of the severe lockdowns so many of us are facing.
The unifying thread in all of our T22 achievements is that they are things we committed to do, and they are things we have done.
As I said earlier, the 2021 financial year was also significant because it marked a turning point in Telstra's financial performance.
Every year for the last four years we have had to face the very real challenge of the financial headwinds associated with the transfer of a material part of our business to the nbn.
Each year we have had to start the year with our EBITDA going backwards by up to $800 million at the same time as we were operating in an increasingly competitive markets, markets disrupted by new technologies and facing significant structural change.
The reality is that Telstra has lost over $6 billion of profit in the last decade or so, predominantly from the impact of the nbn but also the loss of voice revenues, sms revenues, global roaming and other pressures, and this has had an inevitable impact on earnings, dividends and our share price.
There are few precedents in corporate Australia for an impact or a challenge of this magnitude.
But with the nbn roll out now complete you can finally see the company coming out of the shadow of the nbn.
Investors will be able to see the strength of our underlying performance, and the turning point we have reached.
But with T22 now virtually complete our focus is now shifting to what comes next.
Last month we announced our ambitious new T25 strategy.
It is a strategy designed to accelerate growth from our core business, and to scale our new businesses; to further enhance the customer experience; to capitalise on the establishment of InfraCo and create a more contemporary structure for the future.
If T22 was a strategy of necessity, T25 is a strategy for growth and I would now like to give shareholders a sense for its direction.
SLIDE: OUR STRATEGY: T25