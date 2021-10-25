General Announcement::Telstra Digicel Pacific announcement - Transcript

non-recourse debt facilities, and equity-like securities.

Digicel Pacific is a leading provider of communications services across Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Nauru, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu. The company has 1,700 employees who support around about 2.5 million subscribers, including 1,500 small to medium businesses, 250 large enterprises, and 200 corporates in PNG.

If I refer you to slide 3 of the ASX attachment, if you have it available there in front of you, you can see that Digicel enjoys a strong market position in the South Pacific region, holding a strong number one position in every market other than Fiji, where it is the significant number two.

Digicel Pacific has already invested significant capital in PNG, which is its largest market through its extensive network coverage, including 4G coverage to now, I think it's about 55% of the population. And the combined business generated EBITDA of US$233 million for the financial year ended 31 March 2021, which is at a very healthy 54% EBITDA margin.

Around 77% of its revenues is generated from its mobile business, which is largely prepaid, and the balance from business solutions, TV and broadband services. And again, if you're looking at the release with the attached slides, you can see that breakdown on slide 5.

When the transaction completes, which is obviously subject to obtaining the various different Government and regulatory approvals across the region, which we expect to take three to six months' time, just because of the number of jurisdictions that we'll be dealing with, and that will coincide with roughly when our corporate restructure is being contemplated and progressed. So we will run Digicel Pacific as a separate business within Telstra International, which will become, as I've previously said, the fourth subsidiary of our new Telstra holding company, in line with that restructure.

Given Digicel's strong brand equity and recognition in the region, and in alignment with our intention to operate Digicel Pacific as a separate business, the Digicel brand will continue to be used in Pacific markets. The current Digicel Pacific management team will also continue the day to day running of the business, and they will report to Telstra International executive, Oliver Camplin-Warner, who is with us today on the call. And it will be subject to oversight from the newly formed Board of Directors for Digicel Pacific Group, which will be comprised of majority of Telstra executives.

I think the deal represents a very important milestone in Telstra's relationship with the Australian Government, who are strongly

