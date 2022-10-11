Telstra : 2022 AGM results (PDF, 199KB)
11 October 2022
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, I advise the following poll results at the Telstra Corporation Limited 2022 Annual General Meeting:
3: Re-election of Directors
The following resolutions were decided on a Poll and the resolutions were passed.
(a) "That Eelco Blok, being eligible, be re-elected as a director".
For* 98.35%
Against 1.65%
(b) "That Craig Dunn, being eligible, be re-elected as a director".
For* 95.91%
Against 4.09%
4: Allocation of Equity to Vicki Brady
The following resolutions were decided on a Poll and the resolutions were passed.
"That approval be given for all purposes, for the grant of 196,803 Restricted Shares to Vicki Brady under the Telstra FY22 Executive Variable Remuneration Plan (EVP)".
For* 97.11%
Against 2.89%
"That approval be given for all purposes, for the grant of 224,918 Performance Rights to Vicki Brady under the Telstra FY22 EVP ".
For* 97.68%
Against 2.32%
5: Remuneration Report
The following non-binding resolution was decided on a Poll and the resolution was passed.
"That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2022 be adopted".
For* 96.78%
Against 3.22%
The voting position is attached.
Authorised for lodgement by:
Sue Laver
Company Secretary
*includes available proxies cast by the Chairman of the Meeting
TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL
MEETING (ASX REPORT)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Resolution Voted on at the meeting
Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)
Direct vote
Total votes cast in the poll (where applicable)
(as at proxy close):
No
Short Description
Strike
For
Against
Discretionary
Abstain
For
Against
For
Against
Abstain **
Result
Y/N/NA
(open votes)
3A
RE-ELECTION OF EELCO BLOK AS A DIRECTOR
NA
5,259,619,242
74,662,791
64,868,658
46,052,733
205,185,698
18,005,148
5,536,845,797
92,745,623
46,064,413
Carried
93.55%
1.33%
1.15%
3.65%
0.32%
98.35%
1.65%
3B
RE-ELECTION OF CRAIG DUNN AS A DIRECTOR
NA
5,115,120,562
213,540,846
64,844,682
51,696,469
207,121,035
16,213,888
5,394,238,442
229,848,627
51,709,649
Carried
91.07%
3.80%
1.15%
3.69%
0.29%
95.91%
4.09%
4A
GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARES TO VICKI BRADY
NA
5,235,171,068
99,240,835
64,927,032
45,796,597
161,258,280
62,267,088
5,466,895,589
162,582,162
45,908,577
Carried
93.11%
1.76%
1.15%
2.87%
1.11%
97.11%
2.89%
4B
GRANT OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO VICKI BRADY
NA
5,267,506,896
66,854,917
64,945,846
45,839,928
160,611,061
62,852,763
5,498,589,172
130,835,759
45,961,908
Carried
93.68%
1.19%
1.16%
2.86%
1.12%
97.68%
2.32%
5
REMUNERATION REPORT
N
5,197,997,374
133,558,880
64,838,321
47,986,568
172,784,926
46,052,783
5,436,808,174
180,759,677
48,108,106
Carried
92.57%
2.38%
1.15%
3.08%
0.82%
96.78%
3.22%
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
Printed: 11/10/2022
This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System
Page 1 of 1
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.