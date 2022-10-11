Advanced search
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-11 am EDT
3.830 AUD   +0.26%
Telstra : 2022 AGM results (PDF, 199KB)
PU
Transcript : Telstra Corporation Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Telstra : 2022 AGM presentations (PDF, 1.6MB)
PU
Telstra : 2022 AGM results (PDF, 199KB)

10/11/2022 | 02:12am EDT
11 October 2022

The Manager

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

4th Floor, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir or Madam

Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

Office of the Company Secretary

Level 41

242 Exhibition Street

MELBOURNE VIC 3000

AUSTRALIA

General Enquiries 03 8647 4838 Facsimile 03 9650 0989

companysecretary@team.telstra.com

Investor Relations

Tel: 1800 880 679 investor.relations@team.telstra.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, I advise the following poll results at the Telstra Corporation Limited 2022 Annual General Meeting:

3: Re-election of Directors

The following resolutions were decided on a Poll and the resolutions were passed.

(a) "That Eelco Blok, being eligible, be re-elected as a director".

For* 98.35%

Against 1.65%

(b) "That Craig Dunn, being eligible, be re-elected as a director".

For* 95.91%

Against 4.09%

4: Allocation of Equity to Vicki Brady

The following resolutions were decided on a Poll and the resolutions were passed.

  1. "That approval be given for all purposes, for the grant of 196,803 Restricted Shares to Vicki Brady under the Telstra FY22 Executive Variable Remuneration Plan (EVP)".

For* 97.11%

Against 2.89%

  1. "That approval be given for all purposes, for the grant of 224,918 Performance Rights to Vicki Brady under the Telstra FY22 EVP".

For* 97.68%

Against 2.32%

5: Remuneration Report

The following non-binding resolution was decided on a Poll and the resolution was passed.

"That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2022 be adopted".

For* 96.78%

Against 3.22%

The voting position is attached.

Telstra Corporation Limited

ACN 051 775 556

ABN 33 051 775 556

Authorised for lodgement by:

Sue Laver

Company Secretary

*includes available proxies cast by the Chairman of the Meeting

Telstra Corporation Limited

ACN 051 775 556

ABN 33 051 775 556

TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING (ASX REPORT)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Resolution Voted on at the meeting

Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)

Direct vote

Total votes cast in the poll (where applicable)

(as at proxy close):

No

Short Description

Strike

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain

For

Against

For

Against

Abstain **

Result

Y/N/NA

(open votes)

3A

RE-ELECTION OF EELCO BLOK AS A DIRECTOR

NA

5,259,619,242

74,662,791

64,868,658

46,052,733

205,185,698

18,005,148

5,536,845,797

92,745,623

46,064,413

Carried

93.55%

1.33%

1.15%

3.65%

0.32%

98.35%

1.65%

3B

RE-ELECTION OF CRAIG DUNN AS A DIRECTOR

NA

5,115,120,562

213,540,846

64,844,682

51,696,469

207,121,035

16,213,888

5,394,238,442

229,848,627

51,709,649

Carried

91.07%

3.80%

1.15%

3.69%

0.29%

95.91%

4.09%

4A

GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARES TO VICKI BRADY

NA

5,235,171,068

99,240,835

64,927,032

45,796,597

161,258,280

62,267,088

5,466,895,589

162,582,162

45,908,577

Carried

93.11%

1.76%

1.15%

2.87%

1.11%

97.11%

2.89%

4B

GRANT OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO VICKI BRADY

NA

5,267,506,896

66,854,917

64,945,846

45,839,928

160,611,061

62,852,763

5,498,589,172

130,835,759

45,961,908

Carried

93.68%

1.19%

1.16%

2.86%

1.12%

97.68%

2.32%

5

REMUNERATION REPORT

N

5,197,997,374

133,558,880

64,838,321

47,986,568

172,784,926

46,052,783

5,436,808,174

180,759,677

48,108,106

Carried

92.57%

2.38%

1.15%

3.08%

0.82%

96.78%

3.22%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Printed: 11/10/2022

This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Telstra Corporation Limited published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
