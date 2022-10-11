Telstra : 2022 AGM results (PDF, 199KB)

Office of the Company Secretary

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, I advise the following poll results at the Telstra Corporation Limited 2022 Annual General Meeting:

3: Re-election of Directors

The following resolutions were decided on a Poll and the resolutions were passed.

(a) "That Eelco Blok, being eligible, be re-elected as a director".

For* 98.35%

Against 1.65%

(b) "That Craig Dunn, being eligible, be re-elected as a director".

For* 95.91%

Against 4.09%

4: Allocation of Equity to Vicki Brady

The following resolutions were decided on a Poll and the resolutions were passed.

" That approval be given for all purposes, for the grant of 196,803 Restricted Shares to Vicki Brady under the Telstra FY22 Executive Variable Remuneration Plan (EVP)".

For* 97.11%

Against 2.89%

" That approval be given for all purposes, for the grant of 224,918 Performance Rights to Vicki Brady under the Telstra FY22 EVP ".

For* 97.68%

Against 2.32%

5: Remuneration Report

The following non-binding resolution was decided on a Poll and the resolution was passed.

"That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2022 be adopted".

For* 96.78%

Against 3.22%

The voting position is attached.

Telstra Corporation Limited

ACN 051 775 556

ABN 33 051 775 556