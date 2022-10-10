Telstra : 2022 Scheme Meeting presentations (PDF, 186KB)

CHAIRMAN SPEECH NOTES TELSTRA SCHEME MEETING 11 OCTOBER 2022

Good afternoon shareholders.

Thank you for coming back together after the AGM - both in the room and online - and I hope you have had a chance to get something to eat in the break.

It is a pleasure to welcome you to this Scheme Meeting, where we are seeking approval from Shareholders on the scheme of arrangement, which is the next step in our proposed corporate restructure.

A quorum is present and I formally declare the meeting open.

The Notice of Scheme Meeting was distributed with the Scheme Booklet and sets out the Resolution to be considered today. I propose to take that Notice as read.

The vote on the Scheme Resolution is the only item of business on today's agenda.

Voting on the Scheme Resolution will be conducted by poll and that poll is now open.

Instructions on how to participate in the poll were distributed earlier but assistance is available at any time, should you need it.

I am pleased to be again joined on stage by all of my fellow Board members, Company Secretary, Sue Laver, and our Chief Financial Officer, Michael Ackland.

Sarah Lowe from our auditors Ernst and Young is also here again, along with the senior management team.

The corporate restructure was a key component of our T22 strategy and is also a key component of our T25 strategy, announced last year. It is an important next step in our drive to increase the transparency of our infrastructure assets and to improve management focus on our infrastructure and customer businesses, and consequently provides us more flexibility to create additional value for you, our shareholders.

It also recognises the world has changed significantly on the back of the pandemic. This is expected to accelerate digitisation in the home, the workplace and economies more broadly, and reinforces the importance and value of the telecommunications infrastructure and connectivity that enables that digitisation.

Delivering on our strategy, including the investments we have made in digitisation and networks, together with the benefits that will flow from the restructure, positions us well to capitalise on these changes.

The restructure involves the establishment of Telstra Group Limited as the head entity of the Telstra Group and the movement of entities, assets and liabilities within the Telstra Group.

It is an internal legal re-organisation only, and will not itself result in any immediate change to the underlying assets or business activities of the Telstra Group. It will provide us with more options and potential to realise additional value for Telstra Shareholders from our infrastructure assets.