  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Telstra Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    TLS   AU000000TLS2

TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED

(TLS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-11 am EDT
3.830 AUD   +0.26%
Telstra : 2022 AGM results (PDF, 199KB)
PU
Telstra : 2022 Scheme Meeting results (PDF, 279KB)
PU
Transcript : Telstra Corporation Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Telstra : 2022 Scheme Meeting results (PDF, 279KB)

10/11/2022 | 02:12am EDT
11 October 2022

The Manager

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

4th Floor, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir or Madam

Shareholders approve Scheme

Office of the Company Secretary

Level 41

242 Exhibition Street

MELBOURNE VIC 3000

AUSTRALIA

General Enquiries 03 8647 4838 Facsimile 03 9650 0989

companysecretary@team.telstra.com

Investor Relations

Tel: 1800 880 679 investor.relations@team.telstra.com

Telstra is pleased to announce that shareholders today approved the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) being used by Telstra to help finalise its corporate restructure.

Scheme Meeting voting results

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, Telstra advises that the Scheme resolution set out in the Notice of Scheme Meeting in Annexure D of the Scheme Booklet released by Telstra on 23 August 2022, was passed by the requisite majorities of Telstra shareholders at the Scheme Meeting held earlier today.

In summary:

  • 99.58% of the votes cast by Telstra shareholders were in favour of the Scheme; and
  • 84.99% of Telstra shareholders present and voting (in person or by proxy, attorney or corporate representative) voted in favour of the Scheme.

Full details on the results are set out in Appendix 1 to this announcement.

Next steps

The Scheme remains subject to the approval of the Supreme Court of New South Wales.

Telstra will request that approval at the second court hearing that is scheduled to be held at 9.15am (Sydney time) on 19 October 2022.

If that approval is obtained, Telstra proposes to lodge the orders of the Court with ASIC on 20 October 2022, at which time the Scheme will become effective.

The timetable for the remaining key dates in connection with the Scheme is set out below.

Event

Date

Second Court Hearing at which the Supreme Court of New South Wales

9.15am (Sydney time)

will be asked to approve the Scheme

on 19 October 2022

Telstra Corporation Limited

ACN 051 775 556

ABN 33 051 775 556

Event

Date

Date the Scheme becomes legally effective

20 October 2022

Last day of trading in Telstra shares on the ASX

Telstra Group Limited shares commence trading on the ASX on a

21 October 2022

deferred settlement basis

Record date for the Top Hat Component of the Scheme

7:00pm (Sydney time)

All eligible Telstra shareholders on the register at this time will participate

on 24 October 2022

in the Top Hat Component of the Scheme

Implementation of the Top Hat Component of the Scheme

31 October 2022

Eligible Telstra shareholders receive their Telstra Group Limited shares

Telstra Group Limited shares commence trading on the ASX on a normal

1 November 2022

settlement basis

Despatch of holding statements for the Telstra Group Shares commences

Implementation of the Business Restructure Component of the Scheme

1 January 2023

The dates above are indicative only and subject to change. Any change will be announced to the ASX. For more information on the Scheme, please refer to the Scheme Booklet.

Authorised for lodgement by:

Sue Laver

Company Secretary

Telstra Corporation Limited

ACN 051 775 556

ABN 33 051 775 556

APPENDIX 1

TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED

RESULT OF SCHEME MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

SCHEME MEETING

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Resolution Voted on at the meeting

Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)

Direct vote

Total votes cast in the poll (where applicable)

(as at proxy close):

No

Short Description

Strike

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain

For

Against

For

Against

Abstain **

Result

Y/N/NA

(open votes)

1

SCHEME RESOLUTION.

NA

5,238,160,994

6,654,666

52,706,880

43,469,772

208,482,620

16,041,950

5,504,945,350

23,060,091

43,477,972

Carried

94.86%

0.12%

0.95%

3.78%

0.29%

99.58%

0.42%

20,329 Holders (84.99%)

3,590 Holders (15.01%)

417 Holders

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Printed: 11/10/2022

This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Telstra Corporation Limited published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
