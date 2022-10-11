Telstra : 2022 Scheme Meeting results (PDF, 279KB)

Telstra is pleased to announce that shareholders today approved the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) being used by Telstra to help finalise its corporate restructure.

Scheme Meeting voting results

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, Telstra advises that the Scheme resolution set out in the Notice of Scheme Meeting in Annexure D of the Scheme Booklet released by Telstra on 23 August 2022, was passed by the requisite majorities of Telstra shareholders at the Scheme Meeting held earlier today.

In summary:

99.58% of the votes cast by Telstra shareholders were in favour of the Scheme; and

84.99% of Telstra shareholders present and voting (in person or by proxy, attorney or corporate representative) voted in favour of the Scheme.

Full details on the results are set out in Appendix 1 to this announcement.

Next steps

The Scheme remains subject to the approval of the Supreme Court of New South Wales.

Telstra will request that approval at the second court hearing that is scheduled to be held at 9.15am (Sydney time) on 19 October 2022.

If that approval is obtained, Telstra proposes to lodge the orders of the Court with ASIC on 20 October 2022, at which time the Scheme will become effective.

The timetable for the remaining key dates in connection with the Scheme is set out below.