Telstra : 2022 Scheme Meeting results (PDF, 279KB)

Telstra is pleased to announce that shareholders today approved the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) being used by Telstra to help finalise its corporate restructure.
Scheme Meeting voting results
For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, Telstra advises that the Scheme resolution set out in the Notice of Scheme Meeting in Annexure D of the Scheme Booklet released by Telstra on 23 August 2022, was passed by the requisite majorities of Telstra shareholders at the Scheme Meeting held earlier today.
In summary:
99.58% of the votes cast by Telstra shareholders were in favour of the Scheme; and
84.99% of Telstra shareholders present and voting (in person or by proxy, attorney or corporate representative) voted in favour of the Scheme.
Full details on the results are set out in Appendix 1 to this announcement.
Next steps
The Scheme remains subject to the approval of the Supreme Court of New South Wales.
Telstra will request that approval at the second court hearing that is scheduled to be held at 9.15am (Sydney time) on 19 October 2022.
If that approval is obtained, Telstra proposes to lodge the orders of the Court with ASIC on 20 October 2022, at which time the Scheme will become effective.
The timetable for the remaining key dates in connection with the Scheme is set out below.
Event
Date
Second Court Hearing at which the Supreme Court of New South Wales
9.15am (Sydney time)
will be asked to approve the Scheme
on 19 October 2022
Telstra Corporation Limited
ACN 051 775 556
ABN 33 051 775 556
Event
Date
Date the Scheme becomes legally effective
20 October 2022
Last day of trading in Telstra shares on the ASX
Telstra Group Limited shares commence trading on the ASX on a
21 October 2022
deferred settlement basis
Record date for the Top Hat Component of the Scheme
7:00pm (Sydney time)
All eligible Telstra shareholders on the register at this time will participate
on 24 October 2022
in the Top Hat Component of the Scheme
Implementation of the Top Hat Component of the Scheme
31 October 2022
Eligible Telstra shareholders receive their Telstra Group Limited shares
Telstra Group Limited shares commence trading on the ASX on a normal
1 November 2022
settlement basis
Despatch of holding statements for the Telstra Group Shares commences
Implementation of the Business Restructure Component of the Scheme
1 January 2023
The dates above are indicative only and subject to change. Any change will be announced to the ASX. For more information on the Scheme, please refer to the Scheme Booklet.
Authorised for lodgement by:
Sue Laver
Company Secretary
Telstra Corporation Limited
ACN 051 775 556
ABN 33 051 775 556
APPENDIX 1
TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED
RESULT OF SCHEME MEETING
(ASX REPORT)
SCHEME MEETING
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Resolution Voted on at the meeting
Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)
Direct vote
Total votes cast in the poll (where applicable)
(as at proxy close):
No
Short Description
Strike
For
Against
Discretionary
Abstain
For
Against
For
Against
Abstain **
Result
Y/N/NA
(open votes)
1
SCHEME RESOLUTION.
NA
5,238,160,994
6,654,666
52,706,880
43,469,772
208,482,620
16,041,950
5,504,945,350
23,060,091
43,477,972
Carried
94.86%
0.12%
0.95%
3.78%
0.29%
99.58%
0.42%
20,329 Holders (84.99%)
3,590 Holders (15.01%)
417 Holders
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
Printed: 11/10/2022
This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System
