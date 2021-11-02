Telstra Collaborates with Equinix to Deliver Enhanced Access and Network Connectivity to Major Global Financial Exchanges

Collaboration Offers New Hybrid Network Options to Capital Markets Customers by Combining Telstra’s Octagon Financial Services Solution with the Power of Platform Equinix®

Telstra, a leading global telecommunications and technology company, today announced it is collaborating with Equinix, the world's digital infrastructure company™, to enhance the Telstra Octagon financial services solution and expand global access and direct connectivity between North America and eight of the world’s major futures and commodities exchanges.

Developed as a purpose-built solution for capital markets and fintech companies in North America, Telstra Octagon uses Telstra’s ultra-low latency global networks to support high-frequency trading activities. With Telstra’s financial trading solution available on Platform Equinix, Telstra can now offer financial organizations enhanced network connectivity, as well as access to Equinix data center, colocation and Equinix Fabric™ interconnection services adjacent to the exchanges.

This combination gives Telstra Octagon users – including financial organizations, investors, trading firms and their customers – expanded trading capabilities, as well as broader support for their global network requirements through expanded connectivity, cloud and IP delivery options.

“Our collaboration with Equinix allows capital markets and fintech companies to benefit from low-latency connectivity, which is critical in high-frequency trading environments where every millisecond can mean the difference between huge gains or losses,” said Nicholas Collins, president, Telstra, Americas. “Once they’re on Telstra Octagon, it’s easy to access additional network delivery services as needed, providing flexibility to expand and transform as situations change.”

Priority end-to-end access enables financial and trading organizations to respond to market-moving events as they happen and execute investment strategies across Asian and North American capital markets.

“Telstra Octagon integrates with the Equinix global services portfolio – including colocation, interconnection and digital services – enabling trading connectivity in close proximity to more than 1,250 companies in the Equinix financial ecosystem,” said Jules Johnston, Senior Vice President, Global Channels, Equinix. “The ability to combine Telstra’s low-latency network technology with the global interconnect capabilities of Platform Equinix is powerful, and we look forward to Telstra Octagon customers reaping the benefits of our collaborative solutions.”

With Telstra Octagon, organizations can access high-frequency trading environments faster between North America and the Asia-Pacific regions, including the NASDAQ and CBOE exchanges in Equinix NY, CME and ICE, ASX in Australia, HKEX in Hong Kong, SGX in Singapore, TAIFEX in Taiwan, KRX in South Korea and JPX in Japan -- representing more than a trillion dollars in contracts traded daily.

Beyond overall trading, Telstra Octagon can also provide value to organizations related to price discovery, risk analysis, smart order routing, flow and matching, trade execution and settlement activities. More information on Telstra Octagon is available at https://www.telstra.us.com/en/industries/financial-services.

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage and a longstanding, growing international business. We have been operating in the Americas for over 25 years under the Telstra Enterprise division, which provides data and IP transit, internet connectivity, network application services such as unified communications and cloud, and managed services to over 500 businesses in 160 cities in the region. Our products and services are supported by one of the largest fiber optic submarine cable systems reaching Asia-Pacific and beyond, with licenses in Asia, Europe and the Americas, and access to more than 2,000 points-of-presence around the world. Through our unparalleled network reach and reliability as well as market-leading customer service and expertise, we connect businesses in the Americas to some of the world’s fastest growing economies, including China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.telstra.com/americas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005487/en/