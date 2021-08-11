Log in
    TLS   AU000000TLS2

TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED

(TLS)
Telstra Holds Dividend, Confirms A$1.35 Billion On-Market Buyback -- Update

08/11/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Telstra Corp. Ltd. held its dividend and launched a 1.35 billion Australian dollar (US$99.5 million) share buyback after lifting its annual profit and flagging a return to underlying growth in fiscal 2022.

Australia's largest communications provider on Thursday reported net profit attributable to shareholders for the 12 months through June of A$1.86 billion, up from A$1.82 billion a year earlier.

Total income fell 12% to A$23.13 billion as mobile revenue dropped 8.1%. Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization declined 9.7% to A$6.7 billion amid a A$380 million impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, partially offset by easing headwinds from the government-owned national broadband network.

Underlying Ebitda was higher in the second fiscal half than in the first, and Telstra said it anticipates FY 2022 underlying Ebitda of between A$7.0 billion and A$7.3 billion. Chief Executive Andrew Penn said the company remained confident in its aspiration for FY 2023 underlying Ebitda of A$7.5 billion and A$8.5 billion.

"We are clearly building financial momentum and I am very pleased to be able to say that our underlying business will return to full-year growth in FY 2022," Mr. Penn said.

Telstra will pay a final dividend of 8.0 Australian cents, the same as at its half-year results. It will fund the buyback with the A$2.8 billion net proceeds from selling 49% of its mobile towers business to a consortium including Australia's sovereign wealth fund.

Telstra announced the capital return in June but didn't previously confirm the mechanism it would employ. Analysts had been surprised to the upside by the implied A$5.9 billion valuation achieved by Telstra for its tower assets.

The sale will close in August and Telstra will commence purchasing shares after Sept. 16.

Mr. Penn said FY 2021 represented a turning point for Telstra, which is three years into a restructure of asset monetization, cost-cutting and preparation for the expected privatization of the national broadband network. Telcos buy capacity on the network and sell access to customers.

Underlying fixed costs fell by 8.1% over the year to A$490 million, and are down by about A$2.3 billion since FY 2016.

Mr. Penn said Telstra's mobile unit was performing strongly, despite the drop in revenue.

Mobile revenues at Australian providers including Telstra have been under pressure from competition and a drop in tourism amid Covid-related restrictions on international travel. Analysts have said price wars are easing and that average revenues per user will soon rise.

Telstra said it expects total income of between A$21.6 billion and A$23.6 billion in FY 2022. It anticipates capital expenditure of between A$2.8 billion and A$3.0 billion -- compared with A$3.14 billion in FY 2021 -- as it continues to build its 5G network.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 1943ET

