Telstra Holds Dividend, Guidance After 1st Half Earnings Rise 5.1% -- Update

SYDNEY--Telstra Corp. Ltd. held its dividend and reaffirmed its full-year guidance after lifting first-half earnings by 5.1%.

Australia's largest communications provider on Thursday reported underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the six months through December of 3.5 billion Australian dollars (US$2.50 billion), compared with A$3.32 billion in the first half of fiscal 2021.

The board held the interim dividend at A$0.08 per share and confirmed it would reinstate Telstra's dividend reinvestment plan.

Statutory net profit fell by 36% to A$698 million, which Telstra said reflected lower income from the government-owned National Broadband Network and one-off gains in the prior corresponding period.

Sales revenue slipped by 4.4% to A$10.5 billion, short of the average analyst forecast of A$11.1 billion, according to data compiled by FactSet.

Chief Executive Andrew Penn said 25% growth in mobile Ebitda, including 5% growth in post-paid average revenue per user, showed the underlying health of the business was strong. He said Telstra was almost at the end of a long period in which the rollout of the NBN had weighed on the bottom line.

"This was the second consecutive half of underlying growth," Mr. Penn said. "The results show we have stayed disciplined and focused on delivering what we said we would."

Total operating expenses fell 6.7% to A$7.41 billion and Telstra said it was on track to strip out about A$430 million in underlying fixed costs over the whole of FY 2022.

Telstra maintained its guidance for full-year underlying Ebitda of between A$7.0 billion and A$7.3 billion, the midpoint of which represents a 6.9% increase on the FY 2021 result. It reported first-half capital expenditure of A$1.39 billion and still sees a full-year outlay of between A$2.8 billion and A$3.0 billion.

It said this month it would invest up to A$1.6 billion on expanding its optical-fiber network and building local infrastructure for ViaSat Inc. The bulk of the investment, which is in addition to its previously announced capital expenditure commitments, will occur between its 2023 and 2025 fiscal years.

Telstra said that, at Dec. 31, it was about 40% through the A$1.35 billion share buyback that followed the sale of a 49% stake in its mobile towers business.

