Telstra : Investor Day II - transcript

customer, product and network data assets, as well as offering AI services to our Enterprise customers.

With that, though, let me now turn to T25.

While T22 was a strategy of necessity, T25 is a strategy for growth. Like T22, T25 is built around four key strategic pillars.

Firstly, to provide an exceptional customer experience that you can count on. Nothing is more important and this sits at the very heart of our T25 strategy, by leveraging the capabilities that we have built through T22.

The second pillar is to provide the leading network and technology solutions that deliver your future. Telstra has always been at the forefront of telecommunications technology, not just in Australia, but globally. And you're going to hear from Kim and Nikos about how we're going to continue to be so.

The third pillar is to create sustained growth in value for our shareholders. As we move forward from a period of the transition to the NBN, and out from underneath that economic headwind, the significant interventions that we have made in turning around our business and taking out cost, are now starting to flow through to our bottom line.

The fourth and final pillar is to be the place you want to work. Competing for the best talent in the future is going to rely on more than just the basics. In the new post-COVID world, we need to excel at flexible and hybrid ways of working. We need to accelerate our digital leadership, and we need to be doing business responsibly as a leader.

T25 is a strategy created to deliver the things that we know will sharpen our competitive edge, because they respond to the trends that are shaping our market, and the evolving needs of our customers. And as I said in September, we will deliver T25 through our five key businesses; Consumer and Small Business, Enterprise, New Markets, International, and Infrastructure. And of course, each of these has its own ambition reflecting the place it is at, and the opportunities that lie ahead.

We of course covered Consumer and Small Business, Enterprise and Infrastructure in detail in September. So today we will focus on New Markets and International. And for our New Markets, our ambition is very simple. It is to grow our Health and Energy businesses profitably to scale.

We're very excited by the opportunities for these businesses, and their strategic direction. But we also know we need to increase their economic significance to the value of Telstra. And you're going to hear from Ben and Mary, who are two very experienced leaders in these respective fields, on this today.

For International, our ambition is to deliver profitable growth and value, by leveraging the growing strategic significance of our international

3