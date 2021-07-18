Log in
    TLS   AU000000TLS2

TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED

(TLS)
Telstra May Buy Digicel Pacific With Australian Goverment Help

07/18/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Telstra Corporation Ltd. is considering buying the South Pacific operations of telecommunications company Digicel Group Ltd., with majority financial support from the Australian government.

The ASX-listed firm on Monday said it had held talks over a potential acquisition of the 15-year-old Digicel Pacific, which operates in Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Nauru, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu. It generated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of US$235 million in the 2020 calendar year with a strong margin, Telstra said.

Telstra said it was initially approached by the Australian government for technical advice in relation to the commercially attractive and region-critical asset.

Telstra's equity investment would be the minor portion of the overall transaction, it said. There is no guarantee of a transaction, it added.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-21 1842ET

