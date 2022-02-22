Telstra : Transcript - Telstra network sharing agreement briefing

Good morning everyone. Welcome to this Telstra call to discuss the landmark Network Share Agreement we've signed with TPG Telecom. My name's Nathan Burley, Head of Investor Relations. Now I respectfully acknowledge that I am joining today from the lands of the Kulin nation, and on behalf of Telstra I would like to acknowledge and pay my respects to the traditional custodians of Country throughout Australia, and recognise their continued connection to land, waters and cultures. We pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging.

Now on the call today are Telstra's CEO Andy Penn, CFO Vicki Brady, and Group Executive Networks and IT Nikos Katinakis. Our CEO Andy Penn will take you through today's announcement and then we will be taking questions from analysts and investors and then media. I'll hand over to Andy. Andy.

Thanks very much, Nathan, and welcome everybody. Thank you for joining us, particularly at short notice on a Monday morning. But, as Nathan said, it's a pretty exciting day with a very significant ground breaking network deal that we're announcing this morning with TPG, which will deliver between $1.6 and $1.8 billion of revenue to Telstra over the next 10 years, as well as a significant enhancement to our spectrum position and our mobile and fixed wireless service offering in regional and rural Australia.

In an industry which is subject to regulation such as telecommunications and where so many of the decisions and outcomes on technology and spectrum are crucial, while short term tactical decisions are important, it's really the long term strategic ones like this, and innovative industry arrangements, that ultimately drive the long term capital efficiency and long term value for the operators and for customers; and that's exactly what we're doing today.

The deal itself comprises a 10-year regional Multi-Operator Core Network - or MOCN commercial arrangement as we describe it - which provides TPG Telecom's group with - their subscribers with 4G and 5G services within a defined coverage zone - which I'll come to in a second - across what we would describe as regional and sort of the urban fringe areas. The defined coverage zone covers a ring around core metro and inner regional populations that, in a ring if you like, is about 80 percent population coverage, and it covers that area from 80 percent population coverage to around just over 98 percent population coverage.

Under the deal, TPG Telecom will access around 3,700 of our Telstra network assets, increasing their current 4G coverage from about 96 percent where they are currently - they're about 96 percent - to more than 98 percent of the population. And this is essentially the same network that we provide regionally today for our MVNOs and Belong.

So maybe if I just go through this in a little bit more detail in terms of if you think about our mobile coverage today - just to get the various zones clear in your minds - our various coverage today, it can broadly be broken down into three zones. The first zone where more than 80 percent of metro and inner regional Australians reside today. In this zone, both Telstra and TPG will