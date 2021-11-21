Log in
Telstra : Update - Notification of buy-back - TLS

11/21/2021 | 04:34pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED.

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

22/11/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

TLS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

49,748,279

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

3,978,937

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

33051775556

1.3

ASX issuer code

TLS

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

12/8/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

19/11/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

22/11/2021

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

TLS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

11,893,297,855

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

No

personal

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

For

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

only

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

17/9/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

use

30/6/2022

personalFor

P rt 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Telstra intends to buy back its fully paid ordinary shares of up to approximately $1.35 billion in value (rather than a specific

number of shares). Telstra will only buy back shares at such time and in such circumstances as are considered beneficial

to its efficient capital management. It reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telstra Corporation Limited published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 21:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
