Telstra : Update - Notification of buy-back - TLS

For personal use only

Name of entity

TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED.

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

TLS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

97,112,198

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

6,859,899

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement