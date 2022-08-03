Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Telstra Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    TLS   AU000000TLS2

TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED

(TLS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:33 2022-08-03 am EDT
3.955 AUD   -0.38%
01:42aTELSTRA : completes acquisition of a majority stake in Fetch TV
PU
12:34aTelstra to address competition concerns over Optus' 5G roll-out - regulator
RE
07/15Proposal to allow Telstra and NBN Co to amend broadband agreements
AQ
Telstra : completes acquisition of a majority stake in Fetch TV

08/03/2022 | 01:42am EDT
Telstra today announced it had completed the acquisition of a 51.4 per cent controlling interest in Fetch TV following regulatory clearance. Fetch will continue to operate as a standalone business with Telstra as a majority shareholder.

Telstra TV as a product will continue to be supported for all existing users during this onboarding period, and Telstra will offer its customers Fetch-based products with an exciting new TV entertainment proposition in 2023.

Telstra Group Executive of Product and Technology, Kim Krogh Andersen said he looked forward to working with Fetch to evolve Telstra's home and entertainment proposition.

"As part of our T25 growth strategy, home and entertainment is a core focus area for us. This acquisition gives us the opportunity to evolve Telstra TV and the experience we provide to our 800,000+ active users," he said.

"We are also excited by the Fetch product roadmap and in-house capability and the opportunity to leverage additional investment and scale to accelerate innovation. Areas of focus include expanding the content proposition, introducing new functionality and expanding hardware options, including Smart TVs."

Fetch TV CEO Scott Lorson said this investment by Telstra will enable them to accelerate the development of Fetch products.

"With Telstra on board, Fetch is now well placed to deliver a genuinely competitive Australian home and entertainment solution with the scale to enable us to partner with global content and streaming providers. This investment will mean better commercial outcomes for the Australian streaming sector, exciting product development for our Telco and Retail partners, and a dynamically evolving best in class aggregated viewing experience for our customers," said Mr Lorson.

- ENDS -

For media enquiries, please contact:

Steve Carey, General Manager Media

Email: media@team.telstra.com

Mobile: +61 413 988 640

Media reference number: 062/2022

Financials
Sales 2022 22 042 M 15 331 M 15 331 M
Net income 2022 1 679 M 1 168 M 1 168 M
Net Debt 2022 11 785 M 8 197 M 8 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,7x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 45 813 M 31 866 M 31 866 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 26 728
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Telstra Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,97 AUD
Average target price 4,39 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Richard Penn Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Vicki Maree Brady CFO, Group Executive-Strategy & Finance
John Patrick Mullen Chairman
Nikos Katinakis Group Executive-Networks & Information Technology
Kim Krogh Andersen Group Executive-Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED-5.02%31 866
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.97%194 279
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.73%135 934
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.67%102 199
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.69%95 271
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-32.87%68 559