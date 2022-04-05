Telstra : expands regional team through Connected Communities

Today Telstra announced a boost in the support it offers customers in regional, remote and outer-metro areas by increasing the number of local on-the-ground experts as well as boosting support for community organisations and events.

Speaking at the National Farmers Federation (NFF) National Conference in Canberra, Telstra CEO Andrew Penn said, "Put simply, our Connected Communities program means more boots on the ground in regional Australia."

"We will double the number of locally-based Regional Engagement Managers to work with their communities to improve the customer experience, provide information about coverage, performance and management of outages and build connectivity literacy and digital capability.

"We will triple the number of highly-experienced Regional Network Advisors to work with customers to address complex network issues to help our network work as hard as possible for our customers.

"For the first time we will appoint a Remote Community Advocate, responsible for monitoring the performance of our network, communicating recovery times to impacted communities, and responding to the needs of these communities.

"The Remote Community Advocate will be part of a new Telstra Customer Advocate Council to report directly to me. This Council will ensure our regional, rural and remote customers have an even louder voice at the table. The Council members will also include our Chief Customer Advocate, Chief First Nations Advocate and our Chief Regional Advocate."

As part of the Telstra Connected Communities program, Telstra will also: