Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Telstra Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLS   AU000000TLS2

TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED

(TLS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/01
3.89 AUD   +1.30%
02:32pTELSTRA : launches Enhanced Enterprise Wireless
PU
02:32pTELSTRA : finalises $2.8 billion InfraCo Towers sale
PU
08/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Telstra Board Directors to retire at AGM
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telstra : launches Enhanced Enterprise Wireless

09/01/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Telstra today announced the launch of its new Enhanced Enterprise Wireless (EEW) Solution which provides customers with 99.9% wireless network availability guarantee at eligible sites.

Andrew Stormont, Mobility Executive Telstra said that the Australian first solution would provide customers with reliable and consistent connectivity for running essential applications with wireless services.

'5G has opened up a new world of wireless possibilities. We are now able to leverage 5G technologies to offer things that we have not been able to before, such as a network availability guarantee.

'This is a key step in our evolution towards unlocking the full benefits of 5G including network slicing, edge services and network programmability from the 5G Stand Alone (SA) radio and core network and allows us to create differentiated customer experiences personalised to their respective needs'.

As part of the Enhanced Enterprise Wireless solution, Telstra will perform a site assessment to ensure the most reliable 5G network connectivity possible for the customer. Even with the site assessment, the EEW solution, coupled with Telstra's Managed Services, offers businesses much greater flexibility of deployment with set up times dramatically reduced.

'Traditionally, depending on the location, customers can have to wait months to secure a connection for a new, branch or store. With Enhanced Enterprise Wireless, new connections can be rolled out in around 4 weeks'.

Telstra has partnered with Cradlepoint to deliver Enhanced Enterprise Wireless, offering customers the Cradlepoint W2005 series Outdoor 5G Wideband Adaptor to facilitate the network connection.

Andrew Volard, Executive Director of Carrier Business Development at Cradlepoint, said 'We're pleased to work with Telstra on their first all-in-one Enhanced Enterprise Wireless solution, which offers rapid activation of wireless connectivity, professional and managed services. The W-Series 5G Wideband Adaptors offer an Ethernet-remotable 5G modem and antenna system, with the ultimate deployment flexibility.'

Disclaimer

Telstra Corporation Limited published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 18:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED
02:32pTELSTRA : launches Enhanced Enterprise Wireless
PU
02:32pTELSTRA : finalises $2.8 billion InfraCo Towers sale
PU
08/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Telstra Board Directors to retire at AGM
PU
08/27TELSTRA : 2021 Corporate Governance Statement and ASX Appendix 4G (Key to Disclo..
PU
08/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Telstra 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting and proxy ..
PU
08/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Telstra Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
08/27ANNUAL REPORTS AND RELATED DOCUMENTS : :
PU
08/26TELSTRA : 2021 Notice of Meeting
PU
08/26TELSTRA : 2021 Annual Report
PU
08/26Telstra Corporation Limited Announces Board Directors Retirement
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 313 M 16 436 M 16 436 M
Net income 2022 1 701 M 1 253 M 1 253 M
Net Debt 2022 11 328 M 8 344 M 8 344 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 46 188 M 34 019 M 34 023 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 27 015
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Telstra Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,89 AUD
Average target price 4,22 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Richard Penn Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Vicki Maree Brady CFO, Group Executive-Strategy & Finance
John Patrick Mullen Chairman
Nikos Katinakis Group Executive-Networks & Information Technology
Kim Krogh Andersen Group Executive-Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED30.54%33 314
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.77%227 706
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.23.45%150 120
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.67%124 125
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.41%100 826
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.98%96 696