Telstra : launches Enhanced Enterprise Wireless

Telstra today announced the launch of its new Enhanced Enterprise Wireless (EEW) Solution which provides customers with 99.9% wireless network availability guarantee at eligible sites.

Andrew Stormont, Mobility Executive Telstra said that the Australian first solution would provide customers with reliable and consistent connectivity for running essential applications with wireless services.

'5G has opened up a new world of wireless possibilities. We are now able to leverage 5G technologies to offer things that we have not been able to before, such as a network availability guarantee.

'This is a key step in our evolution towards unlocking the full benefits of 5G including network slicing, edge services and network programmability from the 5G Stand Alone (SA) radio and core network and allows us to create differentiated customer experiences personalised to their respective needs'.

As part of the Enhanced Enterprise Wireless solution, Telstra will perform a site assessment to ensure the most reliable 5G network connectivity possible for the customer. Even with the site assessment, the EEW solution, coupled with Telstra's Managed Services, offers businesses much greater flexibility of deployment with set up times dramatically reduced.

'Traditionally, depending on the location, customers can have to wait months to secure a connection for a new, branch or store. With Enhanced Enterprise Wireless, new connections can be rolled out in around 4 weeks'.

Telstra has partnered with Cradlepoint to deliver Enhanced Enterprise Wireless, offering customers the Cradlepoint W2005 series Outdoor 5G Wideband Adaptor to facilitate the network connection.

Andrew Volard, Executive Director of Carrier Business Development at Cradlepoint, said 'We're pleased to work with Telstra on their first all-in-one Enhanced Enterprise Wireless solution, which offers rapid activation of wireless connectivity, professional and managed services. The W-Series 5G Wideband Adaptors offer an Ethernet-remotable 5G modem and antenna system, with the ultimate deployment flexibility.'